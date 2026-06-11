British couple arrested after leaving children in Costa del Sol hotel

A British couple has been arrested after they left their three young children in a Costa del Sol hotel to go out partying. The baby, a six-month-old, tested positive for cocaine, and the children have been taken into temporary social services care. The hotel room was in a mess, and the eldest child was looking after the others.

A British couple have been arrested after they left their three young children in a Costa del Sol hotel to go out partying. The baby, a six-month-old, tested positive for cocaine, and the children have been taken into temporary social services care.

The hotel room was in a mess, and the eldest child was looking after the others. The regional Junta de Andalucia government has taken charge of the children, and they are understood to have been taken to Malaga's Materno Infantil Hospital for a check-up. The couple is expected to be held in police custody overnight before being taken to court tomorrow for a first hearing before a judge





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Costa Del Sol British Couple Children Hotel Cocaine Arrested Social Services Hospital Police Custody Court

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