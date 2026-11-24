Katie and John Frederick face murder charges after British national Craig Tennant was fatally stabbed in Peyia, Cyprus, on November 9. Investigation details and next court steps.

Katie Frederick and John Frederick have been formally charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of British national Craig Tennant in the coastal town of Peyia, Cyprus. The pair, aged 42 and 20 respectively, are accused of killing Mr. Tennant, who was 51 years old at the time of his death, on November 9.

Investigation Details in Peyia Cyprus

Mr. Tennant, originally from Merseyside, was discovered with multiple stab injuries at a residential property in Peyia during the evening. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead. A subsequent autopsy determined that the cause of death was haemorrhagic shock resulting from internal bleeding. The internal bleeding was directly caused by a severe aortic injury inflicted by a knife.

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Authorities have detained three individuals in connection with the alleged homicide. In addition to Katie and John Frederick, a 35-year-old woman is also being held. This third suspect is understood to be the partner of John Frederick. She is a British national originally from Scotland but resides permanently in Cyprus. It is widely understood that Katie Frederick is the romantic partner of the victim, Mr. Tennant.

Forensic Evidence and Police Procedures

Lieutenant Plastiras Simillidis, a lead police investigator, provided significant updates on the ongoing probe during a recent appearance at a Cypriot court. He confirmed that investigators had already taken 69 formal statements from witnesses and persons of interest. The investigation has been intensive, with police executing searches at three separate premises and examining four different vehicles.

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To date, law enforcement officers have collected 200 distinct pieces of physical evidence from the crime scene and related locations. However, the primary murder weapon has not yet been located. Investigators previously searched a local landfill site in an effort to recover the knife, but it remains missing. Approximately 40 additional statements are still required to complete the witness interviews.

Surveillance Data and Legal Proceedings

The investigation team is currently awaiting critical telecommunications data to help reconstruct the events leading up to the tragedy. Furthermore, police intend to review footage from 20 additional CCTV cameras in the vicinity. The Fredericks are originally from Huyton, Merseyside, but have been living in Cyprus. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed it is supporting the family of Mr. Tennant as well as the families of the two detained British nationals.

The three suspects are currently being held on remand. They are scheduled to appear before the district court on Thursday. In addition to the primary murder charge, they also face a charge of conspiracy to murder. Authorities remain focused on locating the weapon and establishing the full sequence of events that occurred at the Peyia residence on the evening of November 9.