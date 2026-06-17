British couple claim they did nothing wrong after Russian warship fires on their yacht in English Channel

A British couple have spoken out after their yacht was fired upon by a Russian warship in the English Channel. Jane Kelvey and her husband Alan claim they were blameless for the incident, which saw the warship fire up to five gunshots at their vessel. The couple, who were sailing from Lymington to Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, said they had not had any contact from the Russian vessel on their radio and had been at a safe distance when the warship approached. They also claimed that the warship had not shown up on their Automatic Identification System and had no flag identifying its nationality. The incident has sparked concerns about the presence of Russian vessels in the English Channel, with the UK government accusing Russia of 'undermining regional stability'. The Russian defence ministry has accused the yacht's captain of following a dangerous course, but the couple have denied this and said they were simply trying to navigate through the Channel. The incident is the second involving a Russian vessel in the Channel in 72 hours, with the UK government ordering Royal Marines to board a Cameroonian-flagged shadow tanker on Sunday.

A British couple whose yacht was fired upon by a Russian warship in the English Channel insist they did nothing wrong - and have blasted the incident as unnecessary.

Holidaymakers Jane Kelvey, 68, and her husband Alan, 70, were sailing Bright Future from Lymington to Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, when they spotted the Russian vessel looming 500 metres away from them, on Tuesday morning. As they sailed closer, the retired couple said they heard five blasts on the horn from the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich.

The keen yachters from Iver, Buckinghamshire, said they immediately turned two degrees to port as a sign they were changing course, only to then hear another five blasts coming from the warship - followed seconds later by gunfire. The incident momentarily left the couple fearing the worst. Russia's defence ministry has since accused the yacht's captain of following a dangerous course, adding that it had come a mere 150m away from the vessel.

But the British couple has tonight hit back, claiming they were blameless for the events that unfolded on the high seas. Speaking to The i paper about their ordeal, Jane said: It was a bit scary. I crouched down. I didn't think our safety was in danger.

But it was certainly unusual. As we sailed away, we said to each other, What the hell just happened? She added: It was totally unnecessary. We didn't have any contact from them on our radio.

Jane Kelvey, 68, and her husband Alan, 70, insist they did nothing wrong - and have blasted the incident as unnecessary. The owners of the yacht, both pictured, said the Russian vessel fired up to five gunshots. Russia's defence ministry has accused the yacht's captain of following a dangerous course prompting the gunfire. Pictured: RFN Admiral Grigorovich, monitored by RFA Tideforce.

Russia named the yacht as the UK-flagged Bright Future, pictured. We weren't moving towards them - we were at a safe distance. But we began pulling further away from them. The couple have since revealed further details about the concerning incident, including that the warship did not show up on their Automatic Identification System, there was no flag identifying its nationality - and at no point did the crew attempt to radio them.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Jane said: As we got closer still, we saw Cyrillic lettering along the side. We were about 400 or 500 metres off, it was on our starboard side, it was motionless. It was not adrift. As we approached, they gave out five blasts on their horn which means have you seen us?

Despite manoeuvring their yacht away from the warship, the couple were met with what they believe was a warning fire that went up in the air. When asked if they agree with Russian officials that they were to blame for the gunfire, the couple answered: Absolutely not. Jane added: It was completely unnecessary. They're blaming us, as far as we are concerned we were blameless.

She also related how following the surreal incident Jane wanted to radio the coastguard for assistance. But I didn't want to use VHF because would hear us, so I had to wait a while before I could get a signal and call 999. The couple expressed surprise at the media interest that has followed and revealed they had both had a strong drink to steady their nerves in the aftermath. Jane's on the rose wine, her husband admitted.

Alan has had a beer, his wife added, both still bemused by earlier events. The couple - both previously directors of a signage company - also said they were determined to carry on with their sailing holiday for the next two months. Their ordeal came as G7 leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, met in Évian-les-Bains, France, for talks including Russia's war in Ukraine.

RFN Admiral Grigorovich, one of Vladimir Putin's Black Sea fleet ships, has been operating near British waters for some weeks. It has been observed escorting shadow oil tankers and loitering near a wind farm off the Suffolk coast. Two Royal Navy River-class offshore patrol vessels, HMS Mersey and HMS Tyne, had followed the ship through the Channel on Monday afternoon before the incident unfolded on Tuesday.

Data from MarineTraffic shows Bright Future, a 39ft-long and 10ft-wide vessel, sailed from the southern coastal town of Lymington at around 4am today. It then snaked past the Isle of Wight and across the English Channel before its run-in with the Russian warship. It is the second incident involving a Russian vessel in the Channel in 72 hours. On Sunday, Sir Keir Starmer ordered Royal Marines to board the Cameroonian-flagged shadow tanker Smyrtos.

Pictured: Helicopters intercepting the Smyrtos. Pictured: HMS Mersey, as it monitors the RFN Admiral Grigorovich, in the background. Following the incident, it docked in the small city of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, on France's northern coast, at around 5.15pm today





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Russian Warship English Channel Yacht Jane Kelvey Alan Kelvey Bright Future Admiral Grigorovich Automatic Identification System Cyrillic Lettering Warning Fire Coastguard VHF Rose Wine Beer G7 Leaders Évian-Les-Bains France Sir Keir Starmer Royal Marines Cameroonian-Flagged Shadow Tanker Smyrtos HMS Mersey HMS Tyne Marinetraffic Cherbourg-En-Cotentin France

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