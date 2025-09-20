British Couple Returns Home After Eight Months of Taliban Detention in Afghanistan

Barbie and Peter Reynolds, a British couple, have been released from Taliban custody in Afghanistan after eight months and have returned to the UK after being detained in Kabul.

After eight long months of detention in Kabul, an elderly British couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds, have finally returned to Britain. The couple, who were held by the Taliban in an Afghan prison, arrived back in the UK via Doha, Qatar, where they underwent medical checks and were reunited with their daughter, Sarah Entwistle. Their release marks a moment of immense joy for their family, who expressed profound gratitude to all those involved in securing their freedom.

The ordeal began in February when the couple were arrested while returning to their home in Bamyan province, subsequently being held without charge in a maximum security prison. Their son, Jonathan Reynolds, voiced his immense relief and gratitude to everyone who played a role in bringing his parents home. The Taliban stated the couple had broken Afghan laws, and their release followed judicial proceedings, though the specific reasons for their detention remain undisclosed. The couple, married in Kabul in 1970, had initially decided to remain in Afghanistan despite the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, citing their commitment to the Afghan people during their time of need. Together, they run Rebuild, an organization dedicated to providing education and training programs for civilians.\The family expressed their heartfelt thanks to various entities, including the Emir of Qatar for his leadership and compassion, and to Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Mirdef Al Qashouti for their tireless diplomatic efforts. They also acknowledged the UK Government for its unwavering support and ensuring the couple had access to essential medication. Furthermore, the family extended gratitude to the US government for their assistance to US members of the family, and to the UN special rapporteurs for their intervention and support. The journey to recovery is expected to be a long one as the couple focuses on regaining their health and spending quality time with their family. In a statement, the family declared the day as one of tremendous joy and relief, thanking everyone for helping to bring their family back together. Tatyana Eatwell, a member of the legal team representing the Reynolds, shared that the couple expressed their wish to return to Afghanistan in the future, a testament to their deep connection with the country and its people. Ms. Eatwell also highlighted the couple's dedication to the Afghan people and their work in Afghanistan, which has been the focus of their lives. This connection reflects the couple's commitment and resilience throughout the ordeal.\Upon their release, the couple expressed their profound love for Afghanistan and the Afghan people, reflecting their deep roots in the country and their commitment to its people. They devoted their lives to Afghanistan and formed a deep bond with the local community. They are still Afghan citizens according to them. The British Prime Minister also welcomed the release of Peter and Barbara Reynolds from detention in Afghanistan, acknowledging the long-awaited relief the news would bring to the couple and their family. The Prime Minister expressed tribute to the vital role played by Qatar, including The Amir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, in securing their freedom. The return of the Reynolds marks a poignant moment for their family and serves as a reminder of the profound impact of humanitarian work and the enduring bonds of love and resilience. The release signifies a victory for diplomacy and international cooperation





LBC / 🏆 17. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Afghanistan Taliban Detention Release British Couple

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elderly British couple held by the Taliban in Afghanistan are freed after seven-months in jailAn elderly British couple who were detained by the Taliban earlier this year have been freed.

Read more »

British couple held for months by Taliban released from prisonBarbie Reynolds, 76, and her husband Peter, 80, were arrested in February as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province

Read more »

Elderly British couple detained by Taliban reunite with family after seven-month ordealAn elderly British couple who were held by the Taliban in a prison in Afghanistan for seven months have been reunited with their family in Qatar.

Read more »

We'll return to Afghanistan if we can, say British couplePeter and Barbie Reynolds were all smiles as they boarded a flight home, but what led to their arrest remains unclear.

Read more »

Son of British elderly couple released by Taliban ‘ecstatic’ as parents return to UKThe son of an elderly British couple held by the Taliban in an Afghan prison for nearly eight months has said he is 'overwhelmed' by their release as he awaits their arrival in the UK on Saturday.

Read more »

Elderly British Couple Detained in Afghanistan Returns to UKA British couple, Barbie and Peter Reynolds, has been released from a Taliban prison in Afghanistan and returned to the UK. The couple were detained on February 1st and the grounds for their detention were initially unclear. They were released after a court hearing and reunited with their daughter in Qatar.

Read more »