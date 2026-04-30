British Couple’s Nightmare in Qatar: Detention Over Hotel Review

A British couple’s life was turned upside down after the husband was detained in Qatar for criticizing a hotel on Tripadvisor. The incident stemmed from the hotel’s failure to address a sexual harassment complaint, leading to a defamation charge and severe consequences for the couple.

Sarah Barratt eagerly awaited the return of her husband, Craig, from a business trip in Doha. However, instead of her husband, she received a call from his lawyer on October 9 of the previous year.

The lawyer informed her that Craig had been detained at Hamad International Airport and was unable to board his flight. Unbeknownst to Sarah, Craig had been taken to a police cell in the desert, where he was held with 15 other men, uncertain of his fate. His alleged crime was not violent or fraudulent but rather a defamation charge under Qatar’s cybercrime laws.

Craig had been convicted in absentia for criticizing a hotel on Tripadvisor after the management failed to address a sexual harassment complaint Sarah had made during a previous visit. The consequences of this negative review were so severe that they seemed surreal. Sarah expressed her disbelief, stating that they never could have imagined the repercussions of Craig’s actions.

He spent four days in detention, unsure if he would ever be freed, while Sarah remained in York, anxiously wondering about his whereabouts and whether she would see him again. Upon his release, Craig was banned from re-entering Qatar, where he had worked as a healthcare consultant for three years. This led to the loss of his job and, consequently, the couple’s financial stability, putting their home at risk.

The incident that triggered this chain of events occurred at The Ritz-Carlton, a Marriott hotel, in July 2024. Sarah, alone at the pool, was approached by two men who made inappropriate advances. Despite her attempts to deflect their attention, the men persisted, making explicit and threatening remarks. Sarah messaged Craig, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time, about the harassment.

Craig contacted the hotel manager, who assured them that the situation would be handled. However, the men were not removed from the hotel, and the couple encountered them again three days later. The hotel’s failure to address the harassment led Craig to post a negative review on Tripadvisor, which ultimately resulted in his detention and the couple’s ongoing struggles





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Qatar Detention Defamation Tripadvisor Sexual Harassment

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