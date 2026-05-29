A British court has found Vickrum Digwa, 23, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak with a ceremonial knife. The case has sparked controversy, with many questioning the actions of the police who initially arrested Nowak on suspicion of assault.

A British court has found Vickrum Digwa , 23, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak with a ceremonial knife . The incident occurred in 2023, and Digwa had initially claimed that Nowak was the aggressor and that he acted in self-defence.

However, the jury found him guilty of murder and possessing a bladed weapon. Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, was also found guilty of assisting an offender by hiding the murder weapon at their family home. The case has sparked controversy, with many questioning the actions of the police who initially arrested Nowak on suspicion of assault.

Elon Musk has responded to the case, saying that he would fund a wrongful death lawsuit against the police and criticizing the 'double standards' in the case. The case has also highlighted the issue of police accountability and the need for greater transparency in the justice system. The family of Henry Nowak has spoken out about the case, describing him as 'kind and talented'.

The judge in the case has praised the dignity and respect shown by the family and those watching from the public gallery. The case is set to continue on Monday, with Digwa set to be sentenced. The incident has also led to calls for greater police accountability and the need for greater transparency in the justice system. The case has sparked a wider conversation about police conduct and the need for greater accountability.

The family of Henry Nowak has spoken out about the case, saying that they are 'heartbroken' by the loss of their son. The case has also highlighted the issue of police misconduct and the need for greater oversight. The judge in the case has praised the dignity and respect shown by the family and those watching from the public gallery. The case is set to continue on Monday, with Digwa set to be sentenced.

The incident has also led to calls for greater police accountability and the need for greater transparency in the justice system. The case has sparked a wider conversation about police conduct and the need for greater accountability. The family of Henry Nowak has spoken out about the case, saying that they are 'heartbroken' by the loss of their son. The case has also highlighted the issue of police misconduct and the need for greater oversight.

The judge in the case has praised the dignity and respect shown by the family and those watching from the public gallery. The case is set to continue on Monday, with Digwa set to be sentenced. The incident has also led to calls for greater police accountability and the need for greater transparency in the justice system. The case has sparked a wider conversation about police conduct and the need for greater accountability.

The family of Henry Nowak has spoken out about the case, saying that they are 'heartbroken' by the loss of their son. The case has also highlighted the issue of police misconduct and the need for greater oversight. The judge in the case has praised the dignity and respect shown by the family and those watching from the public gallery. The case is set to continue on Monday, with Digwa set to be sentenced





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Vickrum Digwa Henry Nowak Murder Ceremonial Knife Police Misconduct

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