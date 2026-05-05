British Crew Member Critically Ill as MV Hondius Remains Stranded Amid Hantavirus Outbreak

A British crew member is critically ill aboard the MV Hondius, which is stranded at the Port of Praia due to a suspected hantavirus outbreak. Three deaths have been reported, and efforts to evacuate the sick and disembark passengers are ongoing, with no definitive plan yet in place. The WHO is monitoring the situation, but uncertainty and fear persist among the 149 passengers from 23 countries.

A British crew member remains critically ill aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which has been stranded at the Port of Praia following a suspected outbreak of the deadly hantavirus.

The Dutch-flagged vessel, which departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, in March en route to Cape Verde, has been denied docking permissions by Cape Verdean authorities to protect public health. According to the latest update from Oceanwide Expeditions, two crew members—a British national and a Dutch national—are exhibiting acute respiratory symptoms, with one case being severe and the other mild, both requiring urgent medical attention.

The infected British crew member is the ship’s doctor, who had been treating passengers and crew tirelessly before falling ill. A passenger, Ann Lane from Donnybrook, south Dublin, described the doctor as dedicated and hardworking, noting that he had been unwell since last Thursday. Efforts to evacuate the sick individuals are underway, with two specialized aircraft being considered, though the timeline for this complex operation remains uncertain and subject to change.

Meanwhile, the fate of the remaining 149 passengers from 23 countries remains unresolved, as authorities have yet to finalize a disembarkation point. Possible destinations include Las Palmas or Tenerife, where medical screenings supervised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Dutch health services would take place.

However, no definitive evacuation plan has been confirmed. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s epidemic and pandemic prevention director, stated that Spain had expressed willingness to welcome the ship for a full investigation and disinfection, but Spanish authorities quickly clarified that no decision had been made. As of May 4, 2026, the WHO reported seven cases of hantavirus on the vessel, including three deaths, one critically ill patient, and three individuals with mild symptoms.

The first victim, a 70-year-old Dutch man, died on April 11, and his body was disembarked on St. Helena on April 24. His 69-year-old wife later fell ill and died, while a British passenger was medically evacuated to South Africa, where he tested positive for the virus. A German passenger also died on board on May 2. US travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, a passenger on the ship, shared an emotional video on Instagram, pleading for understanding and support.

He emphasized the human toll of the crisis, stating that the passengers are not just headlines but real people with families and lives waiting for them at home. The uncertainty and fear among those on board are palpable, as they seek safety, clarity, and a way home





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Hantavirus Outbreak MV Hondius Cruise Ship Stranded Medical Evacuation Public Health Crisis

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