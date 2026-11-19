Matthew Foster-Smith faces murder charges in Colombia for the fatal dismemberment of model Natalia Villalba Angarita. Investigation details and trial preparations.

Matthew Foster-Smith, a 47-year-old British doctor from Poole, Dorset, has been formally charged with murder and femicide by Colombia n authorities regarding the death of Natalia Villalba Angarita, a 36-year-old model and graphic designer. The charges follow an extensive five-month investigation into the grisly discovery of Ms. Villalba's remains inside a rented apartment in Bogota.

The Discovery of Remains in Bogota Apartment

The case came to light on June 22 when cleaning staff entered Ms. Villalba's apartment in the Colombian capital after the rental period had ended four days prior. Inside the seventh-floor unit, the cleaners found a grey suitcase concealed in the bathroom beneath a running shower. Upon inspection, they discovered the dismembered remains of Natalia Villalba Angarita stuffed inside the luggage.

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Forensic experts from Colombia's National Forensic Medicine Institute confirmed that the victim suffered blunt trauma to the head, which caused her death. The report indicated she had been bludgeoned to death before her body was dismembered. The deliberate placement of the suitcase under running water was a tactic intended to accelerate decomposition and hinder identification efforts, such as fingerprint analysis.

Arrest and Evasion Attempts in Ecuador

Matthew Foster-Smith was apprehended at Quito International Airport in neighboring Ecuador on June 26, just four days after the body was found. Prior to his arrest, he had crossed the border into Colombia and attempted to flee to Europe. Authorities traced his location through telephone calls he made while trying to secure a ticket abroad.

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During the initial investigation, Foster-Smith contacted British media outlets to deny involvement, providing an alibi that he was watching the England versus Croatia World Cup match on a large screen at an Irish bar. He submitted photographic evidence of himself consuming a burger and a drink during the match, which kicked off around 3:00 p.m. local time in Bogota on June 17.

However, CCTV footage published by news sources contradicted this claim, showing Foster-Smith wiping the floor outside Ms. Villalba's flat. Additional images captured him peering out of the apartment's seventh-floor window to check for observers before leaving. Investigators noted he was wearing different trousers than those he arrived in when he first entered the building to meet the victim.

Charges and Legal Consequences

Colombian prosecutors are charging Foster-Smith with femicide, a specific charge for the gender-based killing of a woman, as well as concealment, alteration, and destruction of physical evidence. These charges carry severe penalties, with prison sentences potentially reaching up to 50 years in the Colombian justice system.

The defendant has a documented history of criminal behavior in the United Kingdom. He was previously jailed for 18 months in 2020 for stalking. Reports indicate he was released on license in January of this year after serving time for a second offense. An Interpol source stated that while he breached orders to maintain regular police contact, no active arrest warrant was issued by UK authorities at the time.

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Evidence and Upcoming Trial Proceedings

The prosecution's case relies on substantial forensic and testimonial evidence. A housekeeper who made the initial discovery is scheduled to testify, describing how the apartment, including the bed, was covered in inadequately cleaned blood. Additionally, a recycling worker plans to provide testimony regarding the discovery of clothes with red stains in a black bag within the building's refuse.

Police believe the homicide occurred on June 18, between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The trial will now proceed to determine Matthew Foster-Smith's guilt or innocence based on this collected evidence. The case highlights the international cooperation required to bring suspects to justice when they attempt to evade capture across borders.