British Drones Cripple Russian Supply Route in Groundbreaking Ukrainian Operation

Ukrainian forces employed British-made drones to destroy a crucial bridge in the occupied Kherson region, disrupting Russian supply lines. This marks a first-of-its-kind operation, showcasing innovative tactics and the impact of British military technology in the conflict.

Ukrainian forces successfully utilized British-made drones to dismantle a strategically vital bridge under Russia n occupation in the Kherson region, marking a groundbreaking operation in the ongoing conflict. This mission, which unfolded in March of the preceding year, is believed to be the inaugural instance of a drone-led combat operation effectively destroying a bridge.

The crossing, which spanned the Konka River, became the target of sustained attacks from Malloy T-150 heavy-lift drones throughout a two-month period. Initially considered an improbable feat, the operation culminated in devastating explosions that severed two critical sections of the bridge, plunging them into the river amidst a massive plume of dense smoke. This strategic strike significantly crippled the ability of Vladimir Putin's forces to launch offensives against the besieged city of Kherson, situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Col Oleksii Bulakhov emphasized the engineering complexities involved, stating that while bridges are relatively susceptible to attacks from below, their external structure is designed for exceptional resilience. The T-150 drones, crafted by Malloy Aeronautics, a subsidiary of the prominent British defense contractor BAE Systems, were instrumental in achieving this remarkable feat of precision and destruction.\Originally conceived for a radically different purpose, these drones were not designed for warfare. Their initial intended application was as a 'flying motorcycle' for the herding of livestock, specifically cattle, in the vast expanse of the Australian outback. However, their adaptability proved crucial in preventing Russian forces from intensifying their bombardment of the Ukrainian city. Prior to the drone attacks, the bridge had sustained damage during the war but remained functional for the transportation of military supplies. The Konka River serves as a tributary to the Dnipro River, which effectively demarcated the border between Ukrainian-controlled and Russian-controlled territories within the Kherson region. The strike, executed near the occupied town of Oleshky, reportedly caught the occupying Russian forces by complete surprise. The use of British-made weaponry in the Russia-Ukraine conflict extends beyond the T-150 drones. The United Kingdom is actively developing advanced long-range ballistic missiles designed to neutralize Russian targets located at distances exceeding 300 miles. These 'Nightfall' rockets, each capable of carrying a 200kg warhead, can be fired in rapid succession and possess the potential to reach as far as Moscow, thus presenting a valuable asset in Volodymyr Zelensky's ongoing resistance against Putin's forces. The Ministry of Defence has contracted British firms for the design, development, and delivery of the initial three test missiles, a contract valued at £9 million. \In related developments, Russia recently showcased its formidable intercontinental missile capabilities through a series of nuclear drills. Eerie imagery released by the Russian Defence Ministry depicted the missile being transported through a snow-covered forest under the cover of darkness. The drills, conducted in Siberia, involved various activities, including the camouflaged deployment of Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, each capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The exercise also encompassed simulated responses to enemy attacks and the repelling of air strikes, although the Defence Ministry did not report any actual launches. The simultaneous events of the successful Ukrainian drone operation and the Russian missile drills paint a complex picture of the ongoing conflict, highlighting both the innovative utilization of technology by Ukraine and the continued display of military strength by Russia. The repercussions of these events will undoubtedly continue to shape the trajectory of the war and the geopolitical landscape of the region





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British Drones Destroy Russian-Held Bridge in Ukraine in First-of-Its-Kind OperationUkrainian forces, using British-made Malloy T-150 drones, destroyed a crucial Russian-held bridge in the occupied Kherson region in March of last year, marking a first-ever drone-led combat operation to take out a bridge. The two-month campaign significantly hampered Russia's ability to attack the city of Kherson. The UK is also developing long-range ballistic missiles for Ukraine.

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