Investigative journalist Tir Dhondy explores the British gangs recruiting young Brits to carry out high-risk trips, where they face decades in jail for a reward of just £5,000. The smuggling of cannabis into the UK has seen a significant increase since cannabis was legalised in 2022 in Thailand, with around 650 people arrested for it at UK airports in 2025, with a high concentration between 17 and 24. A British drug dealer named 'T' ships hundreds of thousands of pounds of drugs into the UK every month, paying flyers five thousand for smuggling the drugs and providing them with a week or two in a hotel and a thousand pounds spending money.

LUCY , a British former TUI flight attendant from Coulsdon, south London, was arrested in Colombo, Sri Lanka, for smuggling 46 kg of 'Kush' – a synthetic strain of cannabis – in her suitcase.

She is one of many young British drug mules, following in the footsteps of high-profile cases such as Bella Culley and Charlotte Lee, who were arrested last year with a combined estimate of £1.4m-worth of cannabis in their luggage. Investigative journalist Tir Dhondy explores the British gangs recruiting young Brits to carry out high-risk trips, where they face decades in jail for a reward of just £5,000.

Since cannabis was legalised in 2022 in Thailand, the smuggling of it into the UK has seen a significant increase, with around 650 people arrested for it at UK airports in 2025, with a high concentration between 17 and 24. A British drug dealer named 'T' ships hundreds of thousands of pounds of drugs into the UK every month, paying flyers five thousand for smuggling the drugs and providing them with a week or two in a hotel and a thousand pounds spending money.

A British woman, identified only as B. K., was detained at Tbilisi airport in Georgia on suspicion of carrying 14kg of cannabis, which could lead to 20 years in jail or even a life sentence. LUCY, who always wanted to visit Thailand but struggled financially, agreed to do it for the opportunity and the potential five thousand pounds reward. She panics when she opens the suitcase and sees the cannabis inside, but believes positive thinking can lead to positive outcomes





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British Drug Mule Gangs Cannabis Smuggling High-Risk Trips Tir Dhondy Zee T Bella Culley Charlotte Lee Lucy B. K. Tir Dhondy Zee T Bella Culley Charlotte Lee Lucy B. K.

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