British Entrepreneur's £2 Million Moroccan Wedding

Jonny Dodge and Cameron Biafore's extravagant destination wedding in Morocco included a Burning Man-inspired pool party, a golden hour ceremony, and a rooftop black-tie gala.

A British entrepreneur known as the Superyacht influencer and his glamorous partner gave new meaning to extravagant destination weddings after splashing £2 million on their Moroccan nuptials.

Jonny Dodge, 44, is the CEO of GP Management, which organises luxury experiences around the world, including watching F1 races in Europe from superyachts. It's no surprise that his own wedding to entrepreneur Cameron Biafore was just as exclusive after the adventurer-turned-businessman pulled out all the stops for the proposal.

Jonny asked Cameron to be his wife, not once but twice, before they jetted off to Marrakech for their wedding festivities, including a Burning Man-inspired pool party for which the bride wore a barely-there white bikini. The happy couple and 150 of their closest friends and family members flew to Marrakech as the wedding party took over Kasbah D'if, a private fortress in the Agafay Desert that was dubbed Fort Dodge for the festivities.

Fire dancers, snake charmers and fortune tellers entertained the guests, including billionaires John Caudwell, Gautam Singhania, and Frank Binder, as well as Dragons Den star Duncan Bannatyne. The three-day wedding included a golden hour ceremony on a bespoke water platform, with the Atlas Mountains in the background, a rooftop black-tie gala under the stars, and a welcome dinner themed around Around the World in 80 Days.

Instead of page boys and flower girls, Jonny and Cameron also recruited a donkey to hand out tequila shots to guests on either side of the aisle. The bride was the star of the show as she performed during the pool party. No expense was spared on the bride's jewellery as Cameron wore glittering tiaras, earrings and necklaces worth over £300,000.

She also donned six custom couture looks worth $50,000, including her wedding dress designed by Zuhair Murad the Beirut-born designer who has dressed everyone from JLo to Meghan Markle. Jonny and Cameron's hospitality was returned in kind as they accepted expensive wedding presents, including all-expense paid trips to the Maldives, Madagascar, and St Lucia, as well as homeware from Baccarat, Ralph Lauren, and Assouline.

Jonny surprised Cameron with two proposals and two rings the first time he got down on one knee was during a South African safari before popping the question again on holiday in Antarctica. In a nod to Jonny's astronaut training, the rings are set with certified fragments of Martian meteorite and lunar rock. Their wedding venue was Kasbah Dif, a five-star property perched on a dune overlooking the Agafay Desert.

Per night prices start at £315, and every suite, every courtyard, and every rooftop was earmarked for the Dodge-Biafore wedding. For the wedding, they recruited celebrity wedding planner Heloise Angelou, who planned Mel B's wedding. The founder of Hello Moments Co, one of Marrakech's most sought-after wedding companies, meticulously planned every element of the five events from the Explorer Ball to the pool party. The five-star resort Kasbah Dif in the Agafay Desert was dubbed Fort Dodge for the festivities.

Cameron wore a Zuhair Murad gown for the ceremony. The loved-up couple sharing a kiss after their wedding. Guests tucked into tuna tartare, line-caught sea bass and apple tart during the reception dinner. A closer look at Cameron's bridal footwear.

Cameron's bridesmaids were gifted three-tier diamond earrings, Juicy Couture sweat sets, personalised duffle bags, two sets of pyjamas, matching ski suits for the bachelorette, and handwritten letters. A closer look at Cameron's engagement ring and her wedding gown. No expense was spared on the bride's jewellery as Cameron glittering tiaras, earrings and necklaces worth over £300,000. Jonny looked dapper in his wedding tuxedo.

The festivities included a Burning Man-inspired pool party. Cameron and Jonny in their pool party looks. Their wedding venue was Kasbah Dif, a five-star property perched on a dune overlooking the Agafay Desert. Per night prices start at £315.

The bride's wedding wardrobe included six different looks worth over $50,000. For the welcome ball on day one, Cameron picked the hand-beaded Gabrielle dress from Kim Kassas Couture's Fairest of Them All collection. Cameron exchanged vows wearing an intricate, strapless Zuhair Murad gown that featured a sculptural bodice beneath a dramatic long-sleeved over-jacket, an overskirt that added movement and grandeur, and a face-covering veil that concealed expression while amplifying presence.

She let down her hair at the after-party in a one-of-a-kind vintage dress belonging to Cameron's family before making a splash at the wild pool party in a two-piece white ensemble from KYHA Studios





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Jonny Dodge Cameron Biafore Moroccan Wedding Burning Man-Inspired Pool Party Golden Hour Ceremony Rooftop Black-Tie Gala

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