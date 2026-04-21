British Explorer Levison Wood Returns to Single Life Following Split with Partner

Renowned adventurer and television star Levison Wood has announced his separation from Ana Protasio, the mother of his infant daughter, just eight months after the child's birth.

The British explorer and television personality Levison Wood has confirmed he is single once again following the end of his relationship with his partner, Ana Protasio . The 43-year-old adventurer, who gained fame for his rigorous treks across various continents and his successful documentary series on Channel 4, recently found himself back on the market just eight months after the arrival of his first child.

The news was shared publicly by Protasio, a Brazilian former model and current yoga instructor, who took to her Instagram account to formally announce that the pair have chosen to go their separate ways. Despite the dissolution of their romantic partnership, the tone of the announcement remained remarkably amicable and grounded in mutual respect. Protasio emphasized her deep gratitude for the experiences they shared and the life they built together, specifically highlighting their daughter, Maya, who was born in August. She described Wood as a commendable man and a dedicated father, noting that while their paths are diverging, she continues to cherish the time they spent as a family. The message concluded on a note of optimism, with Protasio expressing excitement for the new beginnings that lie ahead for both of them as they co-parent their young child. The timeline of the couple's relationship was marked by rapid developments that captured the public eye. Wood, a former army officer, had only introduced his followers to Protasio shortly before the birth of their daughter. In a social media post that served as an introduction to their life together, Wood had spoken eloquently about finding someone who changed the pace of his journey, describing their shared path as one filled with adventure, commitment, and meaningful challenges. Their romance, while relatively brief in the public sphere, was punctuated by the joy of welcoming Maya Katharine Lima Wood in early August. The transition from the announcement of their relationship to the sudden news of their separation has prompted significant attention, particularly given the high-profile nature of Wood's career. Supporters and followers have flooded their social media pages with messages of encouragement, focusing on the couple's shared commitment to maintaining a healthy environment for their daughter despite the personal shift in their relationship status. Levison Wood has certainly faced his fair share of challenges in his personal life beyond the typical scrutiny of public relationships. In 2020, the explorer became the subject of an intense three-month stalking campaign carried out by Fiza Jabeen, a former paediatrician. The ordeal was so severe that it forced the adventurer to sell his home and constantly look over his shoulder. Jabeen sent explicit and harassing messages across various social media platforms and persisted in contacting his friends and family even after receiving a restraining order. The situation culminated when Jabeen traveled to Wood’s home in Richmond, confronting him while he was walking his dog in Bushy Park. Her subsequent arrest and 13-month jail sentence provided some closure to a terrifying chapter of his life. As he navigates this new chapter of single life, Wood continues to be celebrated for his contributions to travel writing and broadcasting. His career, defined by extraordinary feats such as following the migration of elephants in Botswana for his Channel 4 series Walking With Elephants, remains his primary focus. Fans of the explorer remain hopeful that he will continue to bring his signature passion for discovery to screens worldwide as he balances his professional achievements with his responsibilities as a father





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