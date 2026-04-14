British Families Face Summer Travel Chaos as Oil Prices Soar and EU Border Rules Cause Delays

Soaring oil prices and new EU border rules are set to cause travel chaos for British families this summer, with airlines hiking fares and flights facing delays. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted jet fuel supplies, pushing up costs. Meanwhile, the new Entry/Exit System is causing long queues at airports.

British families are bracing for a summer of travel turmoil, with a confluence of factors threatening to disrupt vacations and increase costs. Soaring oil prices, exacerbated by the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, are driving up airfares and prompting airlines to cut back on services. Simultaneously, new EU border rules are causing significant delays at airports, potentially leading to further chaos. The combined impact could make summer travel a challenging and potentially expensive experience for many UK residents.

The aviation industry is facing an extraordinary period as jet fuel costs have surged. Since the onset of the US-Israeli war with Iran and Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, jet fuel supplies have been disrupted. This has already led to airlines hiking fares, with seat prices increasing by approximately a fifth, and further increases are anticipated. The International Air Transport Association reported that the average global jet fuel cost last week was $198 per barrel, double the $99 per barrel in late February when the war began. Airlines are responding by reducing schedules, increasing fares, and implementing fuel surcharges. Some airlines are cutting flights, while others are raising long-haul ticket prices. For instance, Air France-KLM plans to increase long-haul ticket prices, and Air India is revising its fuel surcharge policy. The uncertainty surrounding fuel supply and pricing is causing significant concern within the industry. The impact of the conflict on jet fuel prices is felt across the globe, and airlines are taking various measures to mitigate the financial implications. The industry experts warn that the situation could worsen if sufficient fuel cannot be sourced, potentially leading to widespread flight cancellations. These reductions are not limited to one area, with cuts emerging in Europe, Asia, and the US as well. European airlines have urged the EU to intervene with emergency measures to address airspace closures and fuel shortages, which are having a wide-ranging impact.

Another significant issue contributing to the potential travel chaos is the implementation of the new Entry/Exit System (EES) by the EU. This system, which requires travelers from third-party countries, including the UK, to provide biometric data (fingerprints and photos) upon entry and exit from the Schengen area, is causing lengthy delays at airports. Many families with young children have faced difficult situations due to the system, with some travelers missing flights or being stranded abroad. Long queues have been reported at airports across Europe, including Geneva, Lisbon, Brussels, and Amsterdam. The implementation of the EES system has caused long queues and delays, including at passport control and security. These delays may become more severe over the summer months. The implementation of the new Entry/Exit System is adding to the complexities of travel, particularly for British travelers heading to Europe. Passengers have already experienced significant waits at passport control, and these delays are expected to worsen, potentially leading to travelers missing flights. The new EES system is posing challenges for travelers entering the Schengen area, creating potential delays that could significantly impact travel plans. Airports must act to address long queues, including the possibility of suspending EES checks during peak periods to avoid travelers paying the price for insufficient preparedness. Some airlines are making adjustments to their operations in response to fuel price hikes. The new biometric Entry/Exit System machines have been set up at airports across Europe, leading to lengthy delays for travelers. The combination of these factors, including rising fuel costs and the implementation of the new border control system, will significantly disrupt summer travel. Travelers are being advised to book package holidays to protect themselves in case of flight cancellations and to arrive early at airports to navigate the new EES procedures efficiently.

Several airlines have already announced specific measures in response to the rising jet fuel prices. AEGEAN AIRLINES expects the suspended Middle East flights and the fuel price spike to significantly affect its next results. AIRASIA X has cut flights and introduced a fuel surcharge. Air France-KLM intends to increase long-haul ticket prices to address the rising fuel costs, with cabin fares set to increase. Air India is revising its fuel surcharge policy to adapt to the fluctuations. Air New Zealand announced flight cuts and fare hikes, having been among the first to raise prices. Akasa Air has introduced a fuel surcharge on both domestic and international flights. Travelers can expect various adjustments in flight schedules and pricing due to the volatile fuel market. These changes highlight the widespread impact of rising fuel costs on the industry. The airlines' responses reflect the severity of the situation and the measures being taken to manage increased operational expenses. The airlines' actions reflect how they are reacting to financial pressures. The recent events have already had an influence on the prices. Airlines are constantly working to deal with the impacts of this issue.





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