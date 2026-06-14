British Family Attacked by Turkish Men at Five-Star Resort in Turkey

A family's holiday turned sour after a group of British children were shouted at by two adult men at a five-star resort in Turkey. The father recounted how his extended family, including eight children, were on holiday from Liverpool when the altercation occurred. The hotel staff claimed the British children had been throwing rubbish and spitting, but the CCTV footage revealed this was untrue. The hotel manager did not take any action when the incident was reported, and the family was not offered any compensation except for a slightly later checkout on the day of their departure.

This is the moment a family holiday turned sour after a group of British children were shouted at by two adult men at a five-star resort in Turkey .

A father recounted how he and his extended family, including eight children, were on holiday from Liverpool when the altercation occurred. On the evening of June 5, several of the children went to the Kids' Club to play while the adults ate dinner. While the children sat in a circle chatting, the father says they were targeted by a group of Turkish guests, including two adult men.

The men started walking around the group of kids, trying to bump into them and antagonise them. Then they started telling their children to start kicking footballs at our kids, the dad said. His 12-year-old stepson was hit in the face by a ball, which he then threw back at the Turkish family, angering them. The men began encouraging their own children to fight his, while shouting and jeering at the group.

The Turkish man went up to my son and pushed him three times, really violently, shouting: You m***** f*****, Call your father! Where is the father? , the dad said. The dad's sister, who was in the nearby arcade with the youngest child, heard the commotion and came over.

Upon her arrival, the staff, who had not intervened until then, claimed the British children had been throwing rubbish and spitting, which had triggered the altercation. However, upon reviewing the CCTV footage and seeing this was untrue, the hotel apologised to the family, admitting the Turkish men had behaved aggressively. The hotel manager did not take any action when the incident was reported.

The family demanded the Turkish guests be removed from the hotel, but the father says staff told them they could offer compensation, but that they only removed people from the hotel for sexual assault and rape. The family was not offered any compensation except for a slightly later checkout on the day of their departure. The family's second year at the resort was their last, as the father says him and his family will not be returning.

The hotel was contacted for comment and in a statement said they do not disclose, confirm, deny, or comment on information relating to any individual, whether they are current, former, or potential guests of our hotel. The family was left feeling shaken and the dad said that if these men could assault a child in front of staff members, what would stop them doing it elsewhere? , the dad said.

The incident left the family feeling shaken and they were left paranoid for the last two days of their holiday. The older kids had been free to walk around before, but afterwards they were told they couldn't go anywhere alone. Even going to the toilet, they'd take them, the dad said. The staff had seven members present when the altercation occurred and not one of them stepped in and said, Calm down, the dad said.

All they had to do was step in and tell them to stop, otherwise they'd be removed. Nobody did anything, the dad said





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British Family Turkish Men Five-Star Resort Turkey Holiday Altercation Hotel Staff Compensation CCTV Footage

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