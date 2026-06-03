British Family Embraces Nomadic Life: Homeschooling and Travelling Across Europe in a Motorhome

Amy Edwards, a mother of nine, explains why she swapped a conventional UK existence for a mobile European adventure, homeschooling five children in a motorhome and pursuing a homesteading dream.

A British mother of nine has traded a conventional life in the UK for an unconventional one, homeschooling five of her children while travelling across Europe in a motorhome.

Amy Edwards, aged 40, along with her husband Shane, embarked on this life-changing journey in May, leaving their home in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire. Their decision was influenced by experiences during and after the pandemic, which led them to permanently remove their older children from mainstream schooling and never enroll their youngest in the system. Amy describes the UK education framework as 'too rigid' and asserts that choosing to homeschool and travel was the best decision she ever made for her family.

Now, accompanied by her husband and their five younger children-Reggie, 15, Belle, eight, Shane, six, Jesse, four, and one-year-old Nelly-they are exploring France. The family's ultimate goal is to acquire land where they can practice homesteading, grow their own food, raise animals, and seamlessly integrate these practical skills into their children's education. Reflecting on her past, Amy recalls spending two decades in a nine-to-five routine.

Although she was a self-employed hairdresser with some flexibility, she feels she missed out on truly raising her children due to work commitments and the need for after-school childcare.

'I look back and feel that I didn't get to raise my own children,' she admits. Their educational philosophy is child-led; the children are encouraged to pursue their interests, and learning naturally flows from one topic to another, mimicking the organic process of life. The Edwards purchased their motorhome in July 2025 and first tested the lifestyle with trips across Wales and the Peak District. Positive experiences during these initial outings confirmed they could manage long-term travel.

Amy is an avid advocate for outdoor living, citing the UK's limited sunshine as a key reason for moving abroad. She also points out that buying property overseas can be more affordable, and favorable weather helps them cultivate the lifestyle they desire. The family's itinerary currently includes France, with Spain and Portugal next on the agenda. Despite the confined space in their motorhome, Amy emphasizes the numerous advantages of their nomadic existence.

They are not restricted by the typical 28 days of annual leave, nor do they need to plan trips around school holidays, which are both crowded and expensive. Home education, combined with their mobile lifestyle, allows them to live more economically.

'We can make our life much cheaper home educating the children as well,' Amy notes. She values the freedom this lifestyle provides, describing the great outdoors as her children's ultimate playground. She actively discourages indoor screen time, instead encouraging exploration and hands-on learning. The family has always been free-spirited, so their choice was not surprising to friends and relatives.

Since hitting the road, they have been thoroughly enjoying themselves, prompting ongoing discussions about whether to settle down soon or continue travelling indefinitely. 'We're literally having the best time,' Amy says with enthusiasm





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Homeschooling Motorhome Travel European Tour Homesteading Alternative Education

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