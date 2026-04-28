British Father and Son Sued by Italian Body Over Alleged Fake Prosecco

A British father and son are facing legal action from the Italian Prosecco Consortium over claims they mislabelled and sold sparkling wine as Prosecco, exploiting the protected name. The case centers on their brand, Bella Principessa, and will be heard in the High Court.

A legal battle is brewing between the Consortium for the Protection of Controlled Designation of Origin Prosecco and a British father-son duo, Michael and Ralph Goldstein, along with their company Prosecco International Ltd. The Italian consortium, dedicated to safeguarding the authenticity of the Prosecco name, alleges that the Goldsteins mislabelled and sold sparkling wine as Prosecco despite it not meeting the required standards.

The dispute centers around the duo’s flagship brand, Bella Principessa, a sparkling wine available in white and rosé varieties. The Consortium claims the Goldsteins exploited the protected Prosecco designation, infringing upon their rights under EU regulations, now integrated into UK law. The Goldsteins vehemently deny these accusations, asserting that their Bella Principessa wines fully adhere to the Prosecco specification.

The case has progressed to the High Court, with Judge Richard Hacon ordering a full trial despite acknowledging that the Goldsteins’ evidence supporting their claim of compliance 'seems persuasive.

' The Consortium’s lawsuit details a 'long list of acts' constituting infringement, focusing on the use of the PROSECCO name on websites Prosecco.com and Proseccodoc.com, which specifically target the UK market. The claim also highlights the use of the name in association with bottles of Bella Principessa sparkling wine. The Consortium disputes that Bella Principessa and Prosecco Rosé meet the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) specification, a crucial requirement for genuine Prosecco.

Prosecco International, established in 2018, is involved in various alcohol-related activities, including production, distribution, and support services. Michael Goldstein served as a director from 2018 to 2024, while Ralph Goldstein remains a current director. The Goldsteins’ defense includes the argument that the Consortium is pursuing the wrong legal target, claiming a US drinks company actually owns the domain names in question.

They also acknowledge that non-Prosecco beverages, such as vodka and canned wine, were previously featured on older versions of the websites but insist these were not sold. Marketing materials for Bella Principessa emphasize its 'premium Italian' quality, crafted in the Veneto region in collaboration with a family-run winery, and produced under Italian Prosecco DOC standards. The brand is presented as a sophisticated choice, with beautifully designed ceramic-painted bottles.

Judge Hacon noted that Michael and Ralph Goldstein are alleged to have significant control over the actions of Prosecco International. The outcome of this trial will have significant implications for the protection of the Prosecco name and the regulation of sparkling wine labeling in the UK, potentially setting a precedent for future cases involving geographical indications and protected designations of origin. The case underscores the importance of adhering to strict standards when marketing and selling products with protected geographical status





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