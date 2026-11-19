Simon Ferguson, a British man detained in Fujairah for debts, endures severe jail conditions. His daughter Megan blames the UK government for lack of support while she fears for his safety.

Simon Ferguson, a 64-year-old British grandfather from Mancot in North Wales, remains detained in a Fujairah jail in the United Arab Emirates, sparking a desperate plea from his family for urgent government intervention. His daughter, Megan Ferguson, has publicly condemned the British government for what she describes as a failure to provide adequate consular assistance during his incarceration.

Detention Details and Cell Conditions

Simon Ferguson was arrested at Dubai Airport after voluntarily surrendering to authorities due to mounting financial debts and visa overstay fines. He is currently being held in a facility in Fujairah, where he describes living conditions as 'awful' and cramped. His daughter Megan, 32, relayed that her father is confined in a cell with 22 other men who share a single toilet.

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According to Megan, fights break out daily within the cell block, although her father has reported that he has not been physically hurt. Simon is locked up for 24 hours a day with little to occupy him. He mentioned he is the only inmate with a mattress due to his age and has been receiving his necessary medication, which provides a small measure of comfort in an otherwise bleak environment.

The communication with his family was severely delayed. Simon Ferguson had been in custody for 21 days before Megan was permitted a five-minute phone call. During this brief conversation, he described the limited diet provided to inmates, which includes flatbread with yoghurt, cheese, jam, or chickpeas for breakfast, rice with chicken or beef for lunch, and stew for dinner.

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Simon noted that very few of his cellmates speak English, leading to isolation, though some inmates showed kindness by bringing him small treats like chocolate or crisps. He appeared deeply depressed and 'flat' during the call, with Megan expressing fear that he feels he must 'switch his brain off' to cope with the situation.

Family Concerns and Diplomatic Failures

Megan Ferguson has expressed intense frustration with the British government, stating she is 'p***** off' at the lack of support. She highlighted that the British embassy had not visited Simon Ferguson at all in the weeks following his arrest, leaving him in the dark about his legal standing and future.

The family received conflicting information regarding diplomatic efforts. While Megan was told by officials that a visit was requested 12 days after the arrest, this timeline differed from previous statements. Simon had initially hoped to be moved to Dubai within five or six days, but instead, he was told plans were in place for a transfer to another part of the jail on a Tuesday to provide more space.

Megan's anxiety has escalated due to her father's health history. Simon Ferguson has a history of blood clots, and the prospect of spending most of his time sitting still in a crowded cell has caused significant distress. Megan fears the worst may happen and stated plainly that she is afraid she will never see him again.

The situation is compounded by Simon's previous mental health struggles. He had described experiencing 'very, very dark' days after his business collapsed, leading to his vulnerable position in the UAE. Megan recounted that when contact was lost prior to the arrest, she feared he might have taken his own life, highlighting the severe psychological toll the ordeal has taken on the family.

Background of Debt and Immigration Struggles

The arrest stems from a prolonged period of financial and legal hardship for Simon Ferguson. Weeks before his detention, he spoke publicly about being stranded in the UAE, sleeping on a sofa in a flat shared with six women and 33 rescue cats. He was relying on food parcels from his ex-wife and former girlfriend to survive, as his business failure left him without funds.

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Simon Ferguson explained that mounting debts and fines prevented him from leaving the country. He had considered handing himself in to immigration officials as a last resort to secure deportation back to Britain. He stressed that he was not asking for financial aid but hoped public attention would ensure a swift resolution to his case.

He believed that without drastic action, such as surrendering to authorities, he had no realistic route home. The grandfather from North Wales indicated that he felt at a point where something drastic had to happen to break the deadlock. He wanted to keep fighting but admitted he could not see an end to the suffering.

Current Status and Pending Transfer

As of the latest updates, Simon Ferguson remains in custody in Fujairah. His daughter Megan continues to wait for answers from officials, expressing uncertainty about what steps to take next. The family is monitoring the situation closely, hoping for a transfer that might improve his living conditions.

Simon has reported plans to move to a section of the jail with more room to move around, though the exact date and details of this transfer remain uncertain. The British government has not provided a clear timeline for his release or deportation, leaving the family in a state of limbo.

Megan Ferguson's plea for help underscores the challenges faced by British nationals caught in legal and financial crises abroad. The case highlights the importance of timely consular support and the severe human cost of bureaucratic delays. The family remains hopeful for a positive resolution but fears the worst as days turn into weeks of uncertainty.