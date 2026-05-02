British Grandmother Receives £23,000 After Hotel Fall Ruined Fuerteventura Holiday

A British woman received £23,000 in compensation after suffering injuries from a fall on a poorly maintained and lit pathway at a hotel in Fuerteventura. The incident occurred on the first night of her holiday and resulted in significant physical and emotional distress.

A British grandmother's dream holiday to Fuerteventura turned into a nightmare after a severe fall on the first night of her stay at the two-star Hotel Puerto Caleta.

The 52-year-old woman from Lancashire, who wishes to remain anonymous, suffered significant injuries after falling headfirst on a 'poorly lit and badly surfaced' pathway. Her injuries included multiple soft tissue injuries, severe facial bruising, and long-term shoulder problems. The incident completely ruined the holiday, which was the family's first since the Covid-19 pandemic, preventing her from enjoying planned activities and causing significant emotional distress.

She described feeling self-conscious due to extensive bruising and experiencing discomfort that impacted her ability to eat and swim. The woman alleges that hotel staff were unhelpful and dismissive following the accident, initially failing to provide an accident form and then presenting one in Spanish. She believes the hotel attempted to downplay the incident and that the faulty lighting was a contributing factor, noting that lights were off on the night of the fall but functioning the following evening.

A subsequent visit to the hotel revealed that the pathway remained unrepaired, highlighting a continued disregard for guest safety. Upon returning home, she experienced ongoing pain and a noticeable facial disfigurement. She emphasized that her pursuit of compensation was not motivated by financial gain but by a desire for accountability. Following legal representation from Hudgell Solicitors, the woman successfully secured £23,000 in compensation from On The Beach, the package holiday company through which she booked her stay.

The legal team argued that the hotel failed to maintain a safe environment and that On The Beach held legal responsibility under package travel regulations. Anne Thomson, a senior litigation executive at Hudgells, highlighted the hotel's disregard for guest safety and the disappointing lack of improvement to the pathway. She urged holidaymakers to exercise caution in similar situations and seek legal advice promptly.

On The Beach confirmed the hotel's acceptance of responsibility and the settlement of the claim, while Hotel Puerto Caleta has been contacted for comment. The woman hopes her experience will encourage others to document incidents thoroughly and pursue legal action when necessary to ensure accountability and prevent future harm





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Fuerteventura Hotel Accident Holiday Claim Injury Compensation On The Beach Hudgell Solicitors

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