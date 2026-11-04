British Grandmother Teresa Ford Drowns in Menorca During Rescue Attempt

Teresa Ford died while rescuing her granddaughter at Cavalleria Beach. Her son blames local authorities for missing lifeguards and safety warnings during the tragic Menorca incident.

Teresa Ford, a 69-year-old British pensioner, died after attempting to rescue her 10-year-old granddaughter from dangerous currents at Cavalleria Beach in Menorca. The tragic incident occurred last Wednesday when the child's inflatable overturned in the strong sea conditions on the island's north coast.

Details of the Fatal Incident at Cavalleria Beach

Teresa Ford had waded into the sea to help her family when the current proved too powerful for the group. She lost her life in the water while her daughter-in-law and granddaughter were eventually pulled to safety by a passerby using a rope. Her husband, Andy Ford's father, sustained injuries after being smashed against rocks while trying to assist his family during the chaotic escape.

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The family was located in an area where Teresa Ford could normally stand comfortably, but the water depth increased rapidly, pulling them away from the shore. Mrs. Ford recognized the signs of a rip current and urged everyone to return to land immediately. By that moment, it was too late to save her from being swept away by the force of the tide.

Family Questions Lack of Lifeguard Presence and Warnings

Andy Ford, the son of the victim, has issued an open letter to Joan Palliser, the mayor of the local municipality of Es Mercadal. He states that his mother's death could have been prevented if local authorities had taken necessary safety measures. He questions why there were no lifeguards present on the beach at the time of the incident.

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Mr. Ford highlights that the local lifeguard service had closed just days prior for the autumn and winter months. He asks if the council was aware of the specific dangers posed by rip currents in that sector of the beach. He also inquires whether the municipality had considered that tourists would still be swimming in the sea during the end of October.

The family observed no signs on the beach warning of rip currents or strong winds. Mr. Ford notes that forecasts for that day indicated strong winds, yet no warnings were displayed to beachgoers. He asks if the local council was aware that signage about the end of lifeguard services was in place for the season.

Heroism of a Stranger and Impact on the Survivors

A Good Samaritan played a critical role in saving the remaining family members. This individual waded out into the water with a rope found near the dunes to help Andy Ford's wife and daughter reach the rocks. The rescuer refused to leave until both the wife and the granddaughter were safe, though the family does not know his identity.

The emotional toll on the survivors has been severe. Andy Ford's daughter blames herself for her grandmother's death, stating that the ten-year-old child already believes it was her fault. Every member of the family who survived the water must now live with the trauma of losing Teresa Ford.

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John Ford, the grandfather, was also swept toward rocks further along the beach. He survived but remained in a state of shock, believing his wife and granddaughter had died. When he finally stood up and saw Teresa Ford lying on the shore, he could not comprehend the loss after 45 years of marriage.

Official Response and Ongoing Legal Investigation

Mayor Joan Palliser expressed condolences, describing the event as terrible and awful. He noted that the beach is exposed to northern winds, which were blowing hard that day, creating dangerous currents. He suggested that tourists' lack of awareness of these specific local hazards was a contributing factor to the tragedy.

The Civil Guard police force is leading an ongoing investigation into the death of Teresa Ford. Authorities plan to present a detailed report to a local court to determine the circumstances surrounding the drowning. It remains unclear whether the British family has returned to the UK or remains in Menorca.

Teresa Ford was set to turn 70 in December, and her family had been preparing for a milestone birthday celebration. The incident at Cavalleria Beach, a large undeveloped sandy area with crystal-clear waters, has left the community and the family grieving. The family has yet to receive a response to Mr. Ford's open letter from local authorities regarding the safety protocols in place.