UK attorney David Haigh secures police protection after UAE state security officers issue death threats linked to his high-profile custody cases involving Dubai royals.

David Haigh, a prominent British lawyer specializing in international family law, has been assigned police protection after receiving credible death threats allegedly issued by United Arab Emirates state security officers. The Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, confirmed that the UK government views any attempt by a foreign state to intimidate or target individuals within British territory as utterly unacceptable and intolerable.

Security Measures and Threat Origins

Counter-terrorism officers have conducted repeated home visits at Mr. Haigh's residence in Cornwall to assess his safety and ensure his well-being. In addition to these surveillance checks, his local law enforcement agency, Devon and Cornwall Police, has issued him with a portable tracker and a panic alarm to provide immediate assistance in case of emergency.

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This security arrangement was implemented last month following a sworn witness statement provided by one of his female clients. The client, who is currently arrested in the United Arab Emirates regarding a child custody dispute involving a Dubai prince, explicitly stated that Mr. Haigh is a targeted assassination subject due to his legal representation.

Mr. Haigh, aged 49, formally communicated his fears for his safety in an email to his Member of Parliament, Andrew George, who represents the St Ives constituency. Mr. George subsequently directed a query to Security Minister Dan Jarvis, requesting details on the actions taken regarding allegations of state hacking, life threats, and potential failures by relevant authorities to investigate these serious claims.

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Legal Battles and Royal Family Ties

The lawyer is currently acting for Zeynab Javadli, a 35-year-old former rhythmic gymnast and the ex-wife of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Saeed is the nephew of the Dubai ruler and UAE prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Ms. Javadli has been arrested and charged in Dubai with kidnapping her own children, which she vehemently denies.

Ms. Javadli is currently appealing to the United Nations to investigate her claims that she was drugged and tortured while in custody. During her interrogation, she alleges that UAE state security officers informed her that Mr. Haigh is an enemy of the state, that he is under constant surveillance, and that he would not be around for long because they would deal with him permanently.

This current case echoes previous high-profile disputes involving the ruling family. Mr. Haigh previously advised Princess Haya of Jordan, the former wife of Sheikh Mohammed, in a custody battle over their children. In 2020, forensic analysis by Amnesty International revealed that Mr. Haigh's mobile phone had been hacked using Pegasus spyware, powerful surveillance software developed in Israel, during that legal period.

Historical Context and Judicial Findings

The High Court in London previously found that Sheikh Mohammed had interfered with British justice by ordering the hacking of Princess Haya's phone and those of her solicitors. Following her flight from the UAE in 2019 due to fear for her life, the court awarded her full custody of their children. Mr. Haigh has also advised other former spouses of Sheikh Mohammed, including Princess Latifa and Randa al-Banna.

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Mr. Haigh co-founded the Free Latifa campaign after Princess Latifa attempted to escape the UAE in 2018, claiming she had been forbidden from leaving since 2000. Her escape attempt ended in the Indian Ocean where commandos intercepted her boat, leading to her forced return. Additionally, Mr. Haigh provided a witness statement to Cambridgeshire Police in 2000 regarding the abduction of Princess Shamsa, another daughter of Sheikh Mohammed.

Ongoing Risks and Future Implications

Mr. Haigh stated that he is using publicity as a strategic tool to reunite his client Zeynab Javadli with her three young daughters, a goal that faces significant opposition from powerful members of the Dubai royal family. He believes that his legal strategy is causing embarrassment to the royal family, which may be motivating the aggressive threats against him.

The Security Minister refused to disclose the specific actions the government is taking to mitigate the death threats, citing operational security. However, the deployment of counter-terrorism resources and the issuance of personal alarms indicate a high level of concern from UK authorities regarding the safety of legal professionals involved in sensitive international cases.

The situation highlights the complex intersection of international law, royal diplomacy, and cyber warfare. As Mr. Haigh continues his work, the UK government maintains a zero-tolerance stance on foreign interference, though the specific diplomatic or legal repercussions for the UAE remain unannounced at this time.