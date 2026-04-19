British Man Accused of 'Pure Evil' Double Murder in US Had Military Past and Criminal Record

Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, a British national with a US citizenship and former US Navy service, faces charges for a series of seemingly random killings in Georgia. The suspect's background includes a comfortable upbringing in London, participation in the Army Cadet Force, and prior convictions for assault and sexual battery.

A British man, Olaolukitan Adon Abel , 26, who grew up in a middle-class London household and whose father was a police officer, is now facing accusations of committing a series of horrific, unprovoked murders in Georgia, United States. Authorities have described the attacks as acts of pure evil, with Abel allegedly shooting and killing Prianna Weathers, 31, outside a restaurant in the early hours of Monday.

He is then accused of firing on a homeless man who was sleeping outside a supermarket before fatally stabbing and shooting Lauren Bullis, 40, as she walked her dog. Adon Abel, the youngest of four children, had a comfortable upbringing in Edgware, north London, attending a local state school and participating in the Army Cadet Force. As a teenager, he also engaged in Muay Thai boxing, with some of his fights documented online. He relocated to the US around 2019, following his father, Toyin Adon Abel, 67, who transitioned from a career as a British police officer and prison warden to become an author, artist, and philanthropist. Adon Abel enlisted in the US Navy in 2020, serving most recently with a helicopter squadron in California. His father had previously shared proud photos of his son in uniform on social media in 2021, celebrating his graduation from training. However, his military service ended in disgrace when he was convicted in 2024 for assaulting two police officers with a deadly weapon and attacking another individual while stationed at Naval Base Coronado in California. Furthermore, court records reveal that in June of the previous year, he pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of sexual battery for groping a woman in Chatham County, Georgia. The chain of alleged violence began early Monday morning with the shooting of Prianna Weathers near a fast-food establishment in DeKalb County, an Atlanta suburb; she later died from her injuries. Investigators claim Adon Abel then drove approximately 16 miles to Brookhaven, where he is accused of shooting a homeless man sleeping outside a business in what police chief Brandon Gurley characterized as a completely random attack on a member of the unhoused community. Following this, Adon Abel reportedly drove another 15 miles in a rental car to commit the final act of violence, allegedly stabbing and shooting Lauren Bullis, a Department of Homeland Security auditor, as she walked her French bulldog. The Department of Homeland Security honored Mrs. Bullis for her integrity, thoughtfulness, and commitment to excellence, noting her warmth, kindness, and genuine care for her colleagues





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Olaolukitan Adon Abel Georgia Murders US Navy Criminal Conviction Random Attacks

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