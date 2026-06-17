British Man in Coma After Uninsured Greek Holiday Accident

Louis Benson, a British tourist, is in a coma with severe brain injuries after an accident in Zante, Greece, without insurance. His mother appeals for funds to cover medical transfers and family travel.

A British man who traveled to Greece without travel insurance is currently in a coma with severe brain injuries following a tragic accident. Louis Benson, from Halifax, West Yorkshire, was on his first holiday without his family, visiting Zante with friends when the incident occurred.

He was rushed to a local hospital with a bleed on the brain and placed into an induced coma. His mother, Olinda, explained that Louis needed to be transferred to mainland Greece for life-saving surgery.

However, since he had no insurance, the family faced urgent financial burdens. Olinda appealed for donations to cover costs, including getting Louis's father to Greece while she stayed home to care for her other son, who is also ill. On June 11, Olinda updated that Louis had been transferred to Athens by the Royal Air Force. Two days later, she arrived in Athens and thanked supporters.

As of yesterday, Louis remained in critical but stable condition. Olinda wrote on a fundraising page, 'He has another CT scan tomorrow, and they are looking for improvement so they can wake him up. He moved his head this evening when we talked to him.

' The family has been overwhelmed by the support from friends and strangers, with over £30,000 raised toward a £45,000 target by Wednesday. Olinda shared heartbreaking details in earlier updates. She described how Louis was excited for his first holiday without family, hoping it would take his mind off his brother's ongoing health issues. After the accident, she begged for help, saying it was 'the most tragic set of circumstances.

' Doctors informed her that Louis had a severe brain injury and would remain sedated for several days before they slowly wake him to assess his responsiveness. Visiting was strict, but she was allowed a few minutes with him, which broke her heart. She told him to be strong and recover, emphasizing how much he is loved. The community continues to rally around the family during this ordeal





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British Tourist Greece Accident Uninsured Brain Injury Fundraiser

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