British Man Stabbed to Death in La Alcaidesa; Algerian Partner Investigated

A British man, aged between 60 and 70, was found stabbed to death at his home in the upmarket La Alcaidesa community near Gibraltar. His Algerian partner, injured and hospitalized, is a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

A British man is believed to have been stabbed to death by his Algerian boyfriend after he was discovered in a pool of his own blood in southern Spain.

The Brit, aged between 60 and 70, was found at his home in La Alcaidesa, an affluent gated community some 12 miles from Gibraltar, after having been knifed multiple times, according to local media. Police believe the British man and his partner, an Algerian national in his twenties or thirties, had a violent fight involving a machete and a hammer, local newspaper Europa Sur reports.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon after receiving reports that a man had fallen from a height. The Algerian man was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries. A short while later, emergency services responded to a second call reporting the discovery of the British man's body inside a property. According to local media, the two men were in a relationship and had been living together in La Alcaidesa.

Police have opened an investigation, but no charges have been announced. A British man is believed to have been knifed to death after his body was found at his property in La Alcaidesa. File image: Modern apartments cover the hillside in front of the Rock of Gibraltar in Alcaidesa, Spain Cops are waiting to speak to the Algerian national to determine what happened, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports.

La Alcaidesa is an upmarket residential area located in the Costa del Sol. Tucked between Sotogrande and Gibraltar, it is highly sought after by British and European expats thanks to its golf resorts and beaches. The incident involving a British national in Spain, comes weeks after a British tourist plunged to his death from a mountain viewpoint in the country's city of San Sebastian.

The unnamed 38-year-old was found dead last month after plunging from the slopes of the 400ft Mount Urgull in the Basque city. A passerby spotted the body and immediately raised the alarm. Emergency responders raced to the scene but were tragically unable to save him. Police are now investigating the death of the Brit, and in their first official comments on the matter, confirmed they are not treating the incident as suspicious at this stage





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Stabbing La Alcaidesa Gibraltar Algerian Suspect Expat Costa Del Sol

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