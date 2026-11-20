Mohmed Abdulkarim and Nouman Essghir deny charges regarding an Iranian-backed scheme to target RAF Fairford with petrol vans, following chaos at the US military base.

Mohmed Abdulkarim and Nouman Essghir have formally denied involvement in an alleged Iranian conspiracy to detonate a fake explosive device outside RAF Fairford. The two British nationals appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday to face charges stemming from a security incident that prompted a major counterterrorism investigation and the evacuation of 85 local homes.

The Mechanics of the Alleged Bomb Plot

Prosecutors detailed how an Iranian handler known as 'Ali' allegedly recruited a group of men to execute the attack. The plan involved driving vans loaded with petrol barrels to the Gloucestershire airbase. Mohmed Abdulkarim received £65,300 in cash bags to purchase vehicles, chlorine granules, metal nuts, shovels, and water butts, which were then filled with £300 worth of petrol.

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Nouman Essghir was assigned the role of reconnaissance, taking videos of the US military base on August 22 to identify the positions of aircraft. He allegedly reported his dissatisfaction with the operational details to his handler, complaining about the effort required to travel to the location.

Chaos and Arrests Near the US Base

The operation descended into disarray on September 27 when roadblocks established by the Ministry of Defence prevented five men from reaching their target. The group was traveling in three vans carrying petrol-filled barrels when they were stopped near the perimeter of the base, which has been used by the US for airstrikes against Iran.

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Essghir reportedly messaged 'Ali' asking what was happening after being told to park the vehicles. One driver subsequently called 999, claiming he was ordered to flee because a bomb was present in the van. Police and bomb disposal experts later examined the vehicles but found no explosives, only petrol drums.

Legal Proceedings and Global Context

Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, is charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service between 31 August and 28 September 2026. Essghir, 25, faces charges of entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK. Seven men were arrested in connection with the plot, with lawyers indicating the primary defendants will deny the charges at trial in November next year.

The case follows separate legal proceedings in the United States involving alleged mastermind Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi. He is accused of orchestrating the plot and instructing associates to recruit men in the UK. US District Judge Colleen McMahon removed al-Saadi from a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday after he disrupted the hearing with aggressive remarks about the FBI and Mossad.