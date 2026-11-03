British Millionaire Robert Gibbins Quits Switzerland After Lake Geneva Villa Burglary

Investment fund founder Robert Gibbins returns to London from Founex following a violent burglary that shattered his confidence in Swiss safety standards.

Robert Gibbins, founder of Autonomy Capital, has sold his Lake Geneva villa in Founex and relocated to London after a violent burglary on January 1 shattered his confidence in Swiss safety standards.

Violent Raid Shatters Safety Myth

The early morning intrusion targeted the property of the British financier, whose fortune is estimated by Blick at between 65 million and 70 million Swiss francs. Intruders forced their way into the residence and demolished an interior wall to extract a 200kg safe containing irreplaceable family heirlooms and valuables.

Also read British Airways resumes major flight route after 8-month suspension

Gibbins told Le Temps that the thieves struck on one of the rare days the house was empty, demonstrating prior reconnaissance. After removing the heavy safe, the burglars smashed through the main gate and escaped without facing immediate obstruction.

Police Response Undermined Trust

The reaction from cantonal police further eroded the Gibbins family sense of security in Vaud. Authorities recommended installing reinforced doors, bulletproof windows, and hiring private security to prevent future incidents.

Advertisement

Gibbins described the prospect of living behind high walls and floodlights as antithetical to the open society that makes Switzerland great. He stated that the response confirmed a breakdown in the system, noting that neighbors in the Coppet area had shared reports of prowlers and break-ins.

Community Crime Patterns Exposed

Conversations with neighbors revealed that almost every household in the surrounding area had experienced a burglary in the previous three or four years. Gibbins joined a community WhatsApp alert group where residents shared real-time updates on suspicious activity.

The financier expressed shock that such extreme measures were necessary, remarking that friends in Hong Kong or New York had never heard of walls being knocked down for safes. He realized how much society had normalized the unthinkable in a country previously known for its security.

Official Statistics Show Mixed Trends

Official figures indicate a complex landscape for crime in the region. Burglaries and break-ins across Switzerland rose by 1.2 percent to 46,636 cases in 2025, with Vaud seeing an 8.8 percent increase in all categories.

Advertisement

However, crimes targeting specific homes in Vaud fell by 8.4 percent to 2,766 cases. Home invasions remained rare but rose to 11 cases, compared to between one and five annually over the preceding decade. Cantonal police stressed these offenses remain exceptional, although traumatic.

Gibbins Leaves Due to Safety Concerns

The Gibbins family eventually sold the villa, withdrew their children from school, and relocated professional activities to London after 15 years in the country. Gibbins emphasized that his daughters were born and raised in Vaud, developing a Swiss identity he had always been proud of.

He warned that Switzerland risks losing business founders if families no longer feel secure. While acknowledging the country as wonderful, he insisted that authorities must take immediate action to restore public confidence and protect assets.