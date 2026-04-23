British Mother and Daughter Stranded in Montenegro Hospital with £40,000 Medical Bill After Pedestrian Accident

Helen and Nell Barratt, a British mother and daughter, are facing a substantial medical bill and are unable to return home from Montenegro after being struck by a car while on holiday. They sustained life-changing injuries and require specialist medical transport.

A harrowing situation unfolds for a British mother and daughter currently hospitalized in Montenegro following a pedestrian accident that has left them with significant, potentially life-altering injuries.

Helen and Nell Barratt were struck by a vehicle that veered off the road and onto the pavement while they were on holiday in the coastal town of Budva. The incident, which occurred on April 13th, has resulted in a substantial medical bill estimated at £40,000, and the pair are currently unable to return home without specialized medical transport.

The Barratts’ ordeal is compounded by the fact that their travel insurance had unfortunately expired, leaving them financially vulnerable in the face of these extensive medical expenses. The accident occurred just hours after Helen and Nell arrived in Montenegro for what was intended to be a relaxing vacation. They were simply walking to a local shop when the driver lost control of their vehicle, impacting both women with devastating force.

According to Ella Barratt, the eldest daughter and sister, her mother was thrown backwards into a parked car following the initial impact, exacerbating her injuries. Helen sustained a fractured pubic bone, a severely split lip showing signs of infection, and ten head injuries requiring stitches. Nell, her 19-year-old daughter, suffered a broken collarbone, fractures to her vertebrae, and a large, open wound on her back.

While the Global Health Insurance Cards (GHIC) cover emergency treatment, the ongoing follow-up care required is not included, adding to the financial burden. Ella, who resides in nearby Serbia, has received a quote of £40,000 for the necessary medical transport to bring her mother and sister back to the UK, as their injuries render them unable to travel on a standard commercial flight.

The family has reached out to the British Embassy and engaged a local lawyer for assistance, but a GoFundMe campaign initiated by a friend has become a crucial lifeline, garnering support and donations from compassionate individuals. The emotional toll on the family is immense. Ella describes witnessing her mother and sister endure significant suffering while simultaneously navigating the complexities of securing their basic care.

She emphasizes the profound and permanent impact the accident has had on their lives, stating that it has 'changed their lives completely'. The family’s primary focus is now on securing the funds needed to bring Helen and Nell home, where they can receive the specialized medical attention they require and be surrounded by their support network.

The prospect of returning home represents not only access to better care but also a sense of safety and comfort for both women, who are understandably frightened and anxious about their situation. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has confirmed that they are providing support to the family and maintaining contact with the local authorities in Montenegro. The GoFundMe campaign continues to gain momentum, demonstrating the power of community and the willingness of strangers to help those in need.

The Barratt family’s story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of comprehensive travel insurance and the potential consequences of unforeseen accidents while abroad. The hope remains that through continued support and assistance, Helen and Nell will be able to return home and begin their long journey towards recovery





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