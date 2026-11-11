British Mother Pamela Davies Dies Snorkelling in Maldives

Pamela Davies, 57, died while snorkelling with turtles in the Maldives. Her husband Martin shared a tribute as her body returns to Wales for an inquest.

Pamela Davies, a 57-year-old woman from Tenby, Wales, has died during a holiday in the Maldives. The incident occurred while she was snorkelling off the coast of a hotel beach. The trip was originally planned to celebrate her 30th wedding anniversary with her husband, Martin Davies.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The couple were swimming near the shore when the tragedy unfolded. They were attempting to swim with turtles in what Martin described as perfect conditions. There were no waves, swell, or wind reported at the time of the event. Pamela died less than a stone's throw from the beach in front of their hotel. The exact medical circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown to the public.

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Husband And Family Tributes

Martin Davies posted an emotional message on Facebook one week after the loss. He called Pamela the most wonderful wife any man could ask for. He stated that she would always be the love of his life. He thanked supporters for their care regarding him and their two sons, Lloyd and Morgan. Lloyd Davies also posted online about his grief. He wrote that he does not know how to process the loss. He affirmed that he will miss his mother for the rest of his life.

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Local Community And Workplace Reaction

Pamela worked in the advertising department of the Tenby Observer. The publication described her as a cherished member of their team. She was well known in the local community for organizing agricultural events. She also participated in numerous equestrian activities around Tenby. Paul Evans, the content editor, said the news left everyone in shock. Mark O'Reilly, the regional editor, remembered her infectious laugh. Many locals have paid tribute to her on social media platforms.

Official Statements And Next Steps

The Foreign Office confirmed they are supporting the family. They verified that a British woman had died in the Maldives. Pamela's body has been repatriated back to the United Kingdom. An inquest into her death is scheduled to open soon. The investigation will determine the precise cause of the incident. The family continues to receive support from friends and colleagues.