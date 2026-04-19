British MP Claims David Lammy Failed to Support Family of Graduate Shot Dead by Father in Texas

A British MP has criticized the Foreign Office, under the leadership of then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy, for allegedly providing insufficient emotional and legal support to the family of Lucy Harrison, a 23-year-old British fashion graduate who was fatally shot by her father in Texas. An inquest in the UK concluded an unlawful killing, but a US grand jury declined to indict, prompting calls for a renewed investigation.

A British Member of Parliament has leveled accusations against the Foreign Office, specifically targeting then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy , for an alleged failure to provide adequate emotional and legal assistance to the grieving family of Lucy Harrison . The 23-year-old British fashion graduate tragically died on January 10, 2025, after being shot by her father, Kris Harrison , a British national, at his residence in Prosper, Texas.

Harrison, aged 52, was reportedly showcasing his firearm when the fatal incident occurred, and he has not been arrested in connection with his daughter's death. The young graduate had plans to fly back to her home in Warrington, Cheshire, with her boyfriend, Sam Littler, on the same day she lost her life. It has emerged that Kris Harrison had consumed alcohol on the day of the shooting. Lucy Harrison, who was described as being resolutely against firearms, had reportedly engaged in a disagreement with her father concerning Donald Trump shortly before the shooting. Last year, a grand jury in Texas, tasked with assessing the sufficiency of evidence for formal charges, chose not to issue an indictment. However, a UK coroner subsequently recorded a verdict of unlawful killing in February, following an inquest that meticulously reviewed police documents and statements provided by officers, Kris Harrison, and Sam Littler. Sarah Hall, the Labour MP representing Warrington South, has joined forces with Lucy Harrison's mother, Jane Coates, and her boyfriend, Sam Littler, who have been actively campaigning for the United States to reopen the investigation into the death. MP Hall asserts that the Foreign Office, during David Lammy's tenure as Foreign Secretary, did not offer sufficient legal and emotional backing to the family and failed to vigorously pursue answers from US authorities. The manslaughter investigation was initiated after Lucy Harrison, a student at Manchester Metropolitan University, was killed at her father's home in Prosper, Texas. The circumstances surrounding the shooting indicate that Lucy Harrison was struck through the heart by her father, Kris Harrison, a British citizen, while he was reportedly demonstrating his gun. MP Hall, representing the constituency where Lucy Harrison resided, conveyed to a Sunday newspaper that Lucy's parents, Jane and Sam Coates, "have been let down from day one by everyone." She further elaborated, citing the coroner's report, which concluded that "from the trajectory of where she had been shot, there's no other way that it could have happened other than him standing in front of her, and having pointed a gun at her." The MP intends to formally address Lucy Harrison's case in Parliament, urging the British Government to exert pressure on US authorities to conduct a review of the case. Jane Coates, Lucy's mother, is hopeful that the coroner's findings concerning Kris Harrison's "recklessness" while under the influence of alcohol could pave the way for a new investigation in the US. While Ms. Coates does not believe her ex-husband intended to kill their daughter, she firmly believes he acted with gross negligence after drinking, a conclusion echoed by Cheshire coroner Jacqueline Devonish. Bodycam footage from the police response to the scene captured Kris Harrison stating that the gun had "went off" as he was showing it to his daughter. Nevertheless, the Cheshire Coroner's Court heard that inconsistencies in Kris Harrison's account were exposed through police records and statements from Lucy Harrison's friends and family. Lucy, who was raised in a single-parent household by her mother, Jane Coates, a deputy headteacher, had her parents divorce when she was four years old. Her mother, Jane Coates, arrived at the inquest and expressed her hope that the coroner's findings, highlighting Kris Harrison's "recklessness" while under the influence of alcohol, could prompt a renewed investigation in the US. Lucy Harrison's boyfriend of five years, Sam Littler, recounted that on the morning of the tragedy, Lucy and her father had an argument about allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump. He shared that Lucy had asked her father, "How would you feel if I was the girl and I'd been sexually assaulted?" Lucy Harrison was reportedly left distressed by her father's response, which was that "he had two other daughters so it would not bother him much." Despite the circumstances, Lucy Harrison maintained contact with her father, a former CEO of a telecommunications company, who had relocated to Saudi Arabia and subsequently to Texas. In the United States, he remarried and had two daughters with his second wife, Heather. Lucy regularly visited him and her half-sisters during summer breaks and at Christmas. However, the inquest revealed that she had confided in friends about her concerns regarding her father's possession of a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the home where her younger siblings lived. Kris Harrison, who reportedly lacked a license or any formal training, purchased the pistol for $500 approximately two years prior to his daughter's death. While owning a firearm at home without a license is legal for self-defense in Texas, the absence of training and potential recklessness are central to the ongoing debate surrounding the incident. The arguments presented by MP Hall, Ms. Coates, and Mr. Littler highlight a perceived lack of advocacy and effective support from the UK government in seeking justice for Lucy Harrison, raising questions about diplomatic efforts and the handling of international legal matters involving British citizens abroad. The hope remains that the conclusive findings of the UK coroner might influence US authorities to reconsider their decision and pursue further legal action, ensuring accountability for the tragic loss of a young life





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