British Museum Postpones Talk on Ancient Israel and Judah Over Security Fears

The British Museum postponed a scheduled lecture on Ancient Israel and Judah, part of Jewish Culture Month, after learning many attendees planned to disrupt the event. The museum cited safety concerns and a commitment to preserving the integrity of its programs. The decision drew criticism from historians and political leaders who warn it sets a precedent for censorship by activist groups.

The British Museum has postponed a lunchtime talk on Ancient Israel and Judah due to security concerns, after learning that a significant number of registered attendees intended to deliberately disrupt the event.

The talk, part of a series celebrating Jewish Culture Month, was to be delivered by Dr Paul Collins, Keeper of the Department of the Middle East, and would have explored political, cultural, and imperial forces in the region between 900 and 50 BC. The program was set to feature some of the museum's most significant objects, including inscriptions and monuments, and to discuss the collapse of the Canaanite civilization and the rise of subsequent powers such as the Assyrian, Babylonian, Persian, and Seleucid empires, as well as the emergence of the Judean dynasty.

The event had been planned for many months as part of the museum's commitment to education and cultural dialogue. In a statement, the museum explained that the decision to postpone was made after it was informed that a large portion of the audience comprised individuals planning to disrupt the proceedings, thereby preventing others from participating in good faith and undermining the event's purpose.

The British Museum emphasised its support for lawful protest and freedom of expression but also its responsibility to ensure that events can proceed safely and without intimidation for speakers, staff, and visitors. The postponement, it said, was intended to protect the integrity of the program and would be rescheduled for a later date. The Board of Deputies of British Jews described the situation as highly regrettable, vowing to work with the museum to reschedule the event promptly.

Historian Simon Montefiore criticised the cancellation, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent wherein tiny cadres of aggressive bullies can veto cultural events, thereby eroding the civic and cultural freedoms essential to a liberal democracy. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also weighed in, arguing that the decision contradicts the spirit of Jewish Culture Month and contributes to the erasure of Jewish culture from public life in the UK.

She called on the government to ensure publicly funded institutions like the British Museum do not yield to intimidation. Former Tory Chancellor George Osborne, now chairman of the British Museum, faces a position at odds with Badenoch's remarks. The museum's statement reaffirmed its pride in supporting Jewish Culture Month and its commitment to providing a space for open, respectful exploration of history and culture, free from disruption





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British Museum Jewish Culture Month Ancient Israel Ancient Judah Event Disruption Free Speech Antisemitism Cultural Censorship Simon Montefiore Kemi Badenoch

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