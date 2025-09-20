British Musical Fireworks Championship Set for Dazzling 2025 Return

The British Musical Fireworks Championship is returning to Southport's Victoria Park in 2025, promising a spectacular showcase of pyrotechnic artistry and musical synchronisation. The event will feature a 'Champion of Champions' showdown and a new DroneSwarm display, alongside family-friendly activities.

Spectators can prepare to be mesmerized by an awe-inspiring display of vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and stunning visual effects, all perfectly synchronized to a carefully curated soundtrack. The night sky will come alive with the brilliance of fireworks expertly choreographed to music, transforming the park into a canvas of light and sound. This event will bring together some of the most talented pyrotechnicians in the world, competing for the coveted title. \The scale of the event is truly impressive, with pyrotechnic teams utilizing over 10 tonnes of fireworks and a substantial two tonnes of explosive materials to create their breathtaking displays. Each team's performance is a testament to their skill and artistry, requiring meticulous preparation and execution. The technical setup alone is a feat of engineering, with approximately five kilometers of cabling required to link the intricate electrical systems that control the fireworks. Behind the scenes, around 15 dedicated technicians will work tirelessly for more than 12 hours, ensuring the seamless operation of the show. The largest fireworks will soar to extraordinary heights, reaching up to 500 meters, providing a truly immersive and awe-inspiring experience for all attendees. Every firework display is meticulously handcrafted by the competing teams, showcasing their creativity and technical prowess. A distinguished panel of judges will meticulously score each performance, evaluating the artistry, technical skill, and synchronicity, ultimately determining the champion of the event. \For 2025, the event organizers have added an extra layer of excitement, with the introduction of DroneSwarm, a choreographed display of vibrant colours and pyrotechnic effects from the sky. The addition of DroneSwarm promises an even more dynamic and visually captivating experience, enhancing the overall spectacle for spectators. However, the 2025 event has one additional extra special feature, as six previous champions are invited back to battle it out head-to-head for the prestigious title of ‘Champion of Champions’. Alongside the awe-inspiring fireworks displays, the event will offer plenty of grounded activities suitable for all ages, ensuring a fun-filled experience for the whole family. The British Musical Fireworks Championship will be held over two nights, Saturday, September 27th, and Sunday, September 28th. Tickets are available exclusively in advance, with no gate sales permitted on the event days. General admission tickets are priced at £12 per person, while children under five years old can attend free of charge. Seated tickets are available for £25 per person, providing a more comfortable viewing experience. Car parking is available for £8 per car. For those who require it, carer tickets are available free of charge upon presentation of supporting documentation, such as Carers Allowance, Attendance Allowance, or Disability Living Allowance. Attendees are encouraged to use public transport where possible. Both Birkdale and Southport train stations are a convenient 15-minute walk from the event site, offering frequent services from Northern Rail and Merseytravel. The official event car park, Princes Park, will open at 4 pm, providing convenient parking for visitors at a cost of £8 per car and accepting both cash and card payments. It promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend





