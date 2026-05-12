British Nationals Evacuated from Outbreak Cruise Ship Cannot Be Forced to Self-Isolate Upon Release

The news text highlights that Britons evacuated from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship cannot legally be forced to self-isolate upon release from the former Covid quarantine hospital. Local residents are expressing concerns and fears about the potential risk to vulnerable members of the community, while others express anger and displeasure over the patients being isolated in their area.

Britons evacuated from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship cannot legally be forced to self-isolate once released from the former Covid quarantine hospital, as health officials will rely on voluntary cooperation unless passengers refuse to comply and the public is deemed at risk.

Local residents feel worried and angry about isolating patients in their community, with some expressing the fear of infecting vulnerable babies in the intensive care unit. The passage also mentions the tragic similarities between the situation and the early phases of the Covid pandemic, with patients being sent to Merseyside, just like the first Britons sent to isolate in Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral during the early days of the pandemic





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus Outbreak Evacuees From MV Hondius Cruise Ship Arrowe Park Hospital In Wirral Isolation Period Relatives Of Vulnerable Babies

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