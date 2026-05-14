British Nursing Student Forced to Return to Greece After Alleged Sexual Assault

A British nursing student is facing a traumatic return to Crete after being subpoenaed to testify in a sexual assault case she previously attempted to drop due to language barriers and emotional distress.

Sarah Honey, a twenty-four-year-old nursing student from Britain, is currently facing a distressing legal ordeal that has forced her to confront a traumatic chapter of her past.

In 2022, while visiting the island of Crete during a trip with female friends, Honey became the victim of an alleged sexual assault. The incident occurred at a bar located adjacent to her hotel in Heraklion. According to her account, a bartender in his fifties lured her to a secluded area behind the counter under the guise of taking photographs for her Instagram profile.

It was during this moment that the man allegedly touched her inappropriately, leaving her shaken and vulnerable. This encounter turned what was meant to be a celebratory girls trip into a nightmare that would haunt her for years to come. Following the attack, Honey sought help from the tourist police on the advice of her holiday representative.

However, the process of reporting the crime proved to be an overwhelming experience. The primary obstacle was a severe language barrier, as the officers on duty spoke little to no English. For hours, Honey and her friend Maisie waited in the oppressive heat for representatives from the British Embassy to arrive and provide translation services. The resulting statement process was chaotic and stressful.

Honey recalls the frustration of having to rely entirely on a translator to convey the specifics of the assault, fearing that the meaning of her words was being altered or lost in translation. Exhausted by the bureaucratic hurdles and fearing that the legal process would consume the remainder of her long-awaited vacation, she eventually decided not to pursue the charges.

She expressed a desire to simply leave the situation behind and return to England, believing she would never have to set foot in Crete again. For the remainder of her stay, Honey felt on edge, relying on security guards provided by her hotel to feel a modicum of safety. Upon returning to the United Kingdom, she began the slow process of healing with the help of the West Mercia Rape and Sexual Assault Support Centre.

Through professional therapy, she managed to find a sense of closure, comforted by the fact that the assailant was thousands of miles away in a different country. However, this peace was shattered four years later when a letter arrived from the Greek authorities. To her shock, Honey and her friend were subpoenaed to return to Greece to testify against the individual.

The sudden nature of the summons left her reeling, as she had received no prior notification that the case had progressed to a court of law. The situation is further complicated by financial and legal barriers. Due to ongoing medical issues, Honey has been unable to work, making the cost of international travel prohibitive. She has turned to a GoFundMe campaign to raise the necessary funds to cover the expenses of this legal nightmare.

Adding to her distress is the fact that recent changes in regulations have left her unable to access official legal support or funding. She describes the prospect of facing her alleged attacker as nerve-wracking and traumatizing, as she had spent years trying to forget the event. Honey also reflected on the peculiarities of the Greek legal system that influenced her initial decision. She had been informed about a phenomenon where suspects go into hiding to avoid immediate arrest.

Under Greek law, police have a strict forty-eight-hour window to arrest a suspect after a crime is committed for immediate processing. If the suspect is not apprehended within this timeframe, the matter moves to a court to determine if an arrest warrant is necessary. In Honey's case, the police repeatedly informed her that the bartender had gone into hiding.

At the time, she felt that reporting the man's identity was sufficient and that her primary goal should be the safety and enjoyment of her remaining holiday. Now, the legal system is demanding her presence, forcing her to return to the very place where her trauma began





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Greece Legal Battle Sexual Assault Subpoena British Student

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Archibald retires from cycling after falling 'in love' with nursingThree-time Olympic medallist Katie Archibald retires from cycling - despite being previously chosen for Scotland's 2026 Commonwealth Games team - having 'fallen in love' with her new career as a nurse.

Read more »

Katie Archibald retires from cycling after falling 'in love' with nursingThree-time Olympic medallist Katie Archibald retires from cycling - despite being previously chosen for Scotland's 2026 Commonwealth Games team - having 'fallen in love' with her new career as a nurse.

Read more »

Starving lurchers 'forced to fight each other for food' rescued from Blackburn addressThe four dogs have since been informed

Read more »

British family on holiday in Sahara Desert forced to fleeFaraz Shibli, 40, says he wanted to push boundaries while away with his family

Read more »