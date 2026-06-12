British parents receive suspended sentences for abandoning three children at Costa del Sol hotel

A British couple were sentenced after leaving a six‑month‑old, a one‑year‑old and a four‑year‑old alone in a Costa del Sol resort. The court imposed one year and four months, suspended, a two‑year ban on parental authority and a two‑year distance restriction, while the children remain in foster care pending repatriation.

A British couple were sentenced yesterday after they left their three young children unsupervised in a hotel on the Costa del Sol in order to go out partying.

The case attracted widespread attention after the children - a six‑month‑old infant, a one‑year‑old toddler and a four‑year‑old girl - were discovered alone in a room at the Holiday World Resort in Benalmadena. Police were called after hotel staff found the children unattended early in the morning. The children were taken to a local hospital for examination and then placed under the care of Andalusia social services.

Rumours spread that the youngest child had tested positive for cocaine at a Malaga hospital, but Spanish authorities did not comment on that allegation and focused on the abandonment charge. The court in Torremolinos heard that the parents, a 41‑year‑old man and a 28‑year‑old woman, had been arrested in the early hours of Thursday. Both admitted the offence as part of a plea bargain and were sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

The sentences were automatically suspended on the condition that the couple commit no further offences during a two‑year probation period. In addition the court ordered a ban on exercising parental authority for two years and eight months and a restriction that they stay more than five hundred metres away from their children for two years. The judgment also deprived them of the right to see the children for two years.

The children will remain with emergency foster families while the regional government prepares to contact the British consulate to arrange their return to the United Kingdom. The Holiday World Resort, a large complex of three four‑star hotels and a collection of premium apartments with more than 850 rooms, includes a sports centre with tennis, padel and basketball courts and a seven‑a‑side football pitch.

The incident prompted a review of safety procedures at the resort and highlighted the role of the specialised family and women assistance unit of the national police, UFAM, in rescuing the children. The case has sparked debate in both Spain and Britain about parental responsibility, child protection laws and the obligations of foreign tourists when travelling with minors. Legal experts note that the suspended sentences reflect the seriousness of the crime while also recognising the parents' cooperation with the investigation.

The children are now in the protective care of the Junta de Andalucia's social services, which is working with the British consulate to secure their repatriation and to find a permanent solution for their welfare





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Child Abandonment Costa Del Sol British Tourists Legal Sentencing Child Protection

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two live music nights planned at Leyland’s British Commercial Vehicle MuseumTwo Music in the Museum concerts will see live performances set against a backdrop of lovingly restored and preserved vehicles

Read more »

Everton ready to pounce on Sol Gordon contract talks amid Chelsea stalemateNewcastle, Everton and Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Chelsea attacker Sol Gordon, sources have told Football Insider. The 18-year-old is about to enter the fi

Read more »

British couple arrested after leaving children in Costa del Sol hotelA British couple has been arrested after they left their three young children in a Costa del Sol hotel to go out partying. The baby, a six-month-old, tested positive for cocaine, and the children have been taken into temporary social services care. The hotel room was in a mess, and the eldest child was looking after the others.

Read more »

Tearful A Place in the Sun guest makes emotional admission 'I'm in pieces'Siblings Catherine and Michael were left emotional after finding their perfect holiday home on Spain's Costa del Sol during A Place in the Sun

Read more »