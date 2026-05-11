British Passengers Evacuated From Hantavirus Cruise Ship Isolated In UK

British passengers evacuated from the MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying passengers with symptoms of Hantavirus, have been quarantined at Arrowe Park Hospital near Liverpool, a hospital that had previously been involved in treating UK's first Covid patients.

British passengers evacuated from the Hantavirus cruise ship have been quarantined at a hospital near Liverpool that also housed the UK's first Covid patients. Some 22 passengers, 20 Britons, one German with UK residency, and one Japanese, were tested for Hantavirus before boarding and then taken by coach to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, Merseyside.

Concern about further cases is growing after more passengers around the world were diagnosed with the disease, including one of the 17 Americans evacuated from the ship who tested positive for Hantavirus. The UK Government took the Japanese passenger at the request of the Tokyo government and they will complete their isolation in the UK in line with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guidance.

Strict infection-control measures were in place throughout the journey to the hospital, with passengers, crew, drivers, and medical teams all wearing PPE. The passengers will now spend 6 weeks in specialised self-isolation apartments, undergoing clinical assessments and testing, with health experts deciding whether the passengers can isolate at home or be transferred to another site





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Hantavirus British Passengers Evacuation From Cruise Ship Quarantine In UK Self-Isolation In UK

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