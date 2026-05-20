The article discusses the upcoming political changes in British politics, Vladimir Putin's plans to strengthen energy ties with China during his talks with Xi Jinping, the impact of vitamin D levels on pregnancy outcomes and post-operative pain, and the recent price increase in petrol affecting the overall food prices in Britain.

Millions of new voters are about to be thrown into the turmoil of British politics – and it could have unpredictable consequences. Vladimir Putin is hoping to boost Russia’s energy ties with China as he attends talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, and the leaders are also set to discuss the Iran crisis.

One third of us are deficient in Vitamin D over winter, when British sunshine is too weak for our skin to manufacture it, say health experts. Even in summer, many people spend too much time indoors for the vital nutrients to reach adequate levels in the body. It’s shocking what the average vitamin D level is,” said nutrition expert Professor Cathie Martin on low levels in the UK.

A study published this week in JAMA Network Open suggests that if pregnant women take high-dose Vitamin D supplements, their children could turn out smarter. Another new study, published in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine, has found that Vitamin D may help reduce post-operative pain.

A third of people think that soaring petrol costs are a major contributor to soaring food prices, with a 'lack of control' of UK retailers perceived as one of the main reasons behind these price hikes. British Retail Consortium (BRC) has said after reports that the Treasury asked supermarkets to limit food prices in return for the lifting of some regulations





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