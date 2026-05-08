British Politics: Farage Says Two-Party System Is 'Finished', Reform UK Winning Gains, Starmer's Rough Night

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, has declared that Britain's two-party political system is 'finished' while Reform UK, a new party, is making significant gains in local elections. Labour's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a challenging night, with Reform UK winning gains from Labour and Tory strongholds. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's Federico Valverde has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a clash with a teammate in training. Authorities have assured the public that the risk of the rat virus is 'very low' and that passengers on the cruise ship will be taken to their 'place of origin' after checks are completed. Nephew of a woman who died by euthanasia slams the Swiss clinic's claim of family blessing, and Southern England is expected to experience train disruption due to a radio fault. Health authorities are also on the lookout for passengers who travelled with a rat virus victim on a plane.

Nigel Farage has said that Britain's two-party political system is 'finished' whilst praising Reform's 'stunning' performance in local elections . Reform UK are winning gains from Labour and Tory strongholds in what is becoming a bloodbath for Prime Minister Keir Starmer .

Andy Burnham pulls out of keynote speech amid rumours of Starmer challenge after local election results. Labour's rough night had been predicted by many within the party. Labour Justice Minister Jake Richards admitted that the party was in for a bruising night. Real Madrid's Federico Valverde 'taken to hospital with head injury' after clash with teammate in training.

Authorities say the risk to the public is 'very low' and that people will be taken to their 'place of origin' after checks are completed. Nephew of woman who died by euthanasia slams 'outright lie' of Swiss clinic who claims it got family blessing. Southern England train disruption expected to last all day after radio fault. Health authorities hunt plane passengers who travelled with rat virus victim - as cruise ship heads to Spain.

The MV Hondius ship has been at the centre of a health scare since Saturday following the outbreak of a rare disease spread by rodents





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British Politics Brexit Party Reform UK Local Elections Prime Minister Keir Starmer Federico Valverde Rat Virus Euthanasia Swiss Clinic Radio Fault Train Disruption

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Nigel Farage Cornered By Cathy Newman Over Reform's Wealthy Crypto DonorKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

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