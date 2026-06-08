British Royal Family Steals the Show at Peter Phillips' Wedding

The intimate wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips brought together the who's who of British high-society and the Royal Family, with all guests dressed to impress in vibrant floral outfits and designer labels. While some attendees nailed wedding guest chic, others left a lot to be desired, but it was the Royal Family who stole the show with their masterclass in wedding guest dressing.

It was a who's who of British high-society and Royal Family members at the intimate wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips - and all of them came dressed to impress.

Vibrant floral outfits, wide-brimmed hats and designer labels were the order of the day as the congregation piled into All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester, on Saturday 6 June. But while some - like the Princess of Wales in a £750 cream boucle Roland Mouret dress topped with a recycled boater-style Jane Taylor hat and Kiki McDonough earrings - nailed wedding guest chic, others left a lot to be desired.

Early arrivals opted for several eye-catching choices, from a bright pink frock teamed with a contradicting black blazer to a vibrant yellow lace mini dress, paired with purple accessories. Other attendees made sure to turn heads in orange suits, daring thigh-split dresses and bizarre patterns. But despite the attention-grabbing ensembles worn by some guests, it was still the Royal Family who stole the show as they illustrated a masterclass in wedding guest dressing.

Embracing the blue theme of the day, Zara Tindall wore an indigo Rebecca Vallance puff-sleeve frock, while the Duchess of Edinburgh sported an elegant pastel midi Beulah dress with flamboyant bell sleeves. Queen Camilla, in contrast, added a burst of sunshine in lemon yellow, choosing a wide-brimmed hat with a coordinating dress and coat. But who do you think was the best dressed wedding guest from Peter and Harriet's big day





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British Royal Family Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Wedding Guest Fashion Royal Wedding

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