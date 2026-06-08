British Royal Family Steals the Show at Peter Phillips' Wedding

The intimate wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips brought together the who's who of British high-society and the Royal Family, with all guests dressed to impress in vibrant floral outfits and designer labels. While some attendees nailed wedding guest chic, others left a lot to be desired, but it was the Royal Family who stole the show with their masterclass in wedding guest dressing.
It was a who's who of British high-society and Royal Family members at the intimate wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips - and all of them came dressed to impress.
Vibrant floral outfits, wide-brimmed hats and designer labels were the order of the day as the congregation piled into All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester, on Saturday 6 June. But while some - like the Princess of Wales in a £750 cream boucle Roland Mouret dress topped with a recycled boater-style Jane Taylor hat and Kiki McDonough earrings - nailed wedding guest chic, others left a lot to be desired.
Early arrivals opted for several eye-catching choices, from a bright pink frock teamed with a contradicting black blazer to a vibrant yellow lace mini dress, paired with purple accessories. Other attendees made sure to turn heads in orange suits, daring thigh-split dresses and bizarre patterns. But despite the attention-grabbing ensembles worn by some guests, it was still the Royal Family who stole the show as they illustrated a masterclass in wedding guest dressing.
Embracing the blue theme of the day, Zara Tindall wore an indigo Rebecca Vallance puff-sleeve frock, while the Duchess of Edinburgh sported an elegant pastel midi Beulah dress with flamboyant bell sleeves. Queen Camilla, in contrast, added a burst of sunshine in lemon yellow, choosing a wide-brimmed hat with a coordinating dress and coat. But who do you think was the best dressed wedding guest from Peter and Harriet's big day
British Royal Family Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Wedding Guest Fashion Royal Wedding