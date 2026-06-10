British Sailor Rescued After Two Days of Attempt to Cross Atlantic in Smallest Boat

A British sailor, Andrew Bedwell, has been rescued after two days of his attempt to cross the Atlantic in a tiny 3ft 11in boat. He was hoping to break the world record for the smallest vessel ever to cross the ocean.

A British sailor has been rescued just two days into his attempt to cross the Atlantic in a tiny 3ft 11in boat. Andrew Bedwell, 52, was hoping to fulfil his dream of breaking the world record for the smallest vessel ever to cross the ocean - a feat that has stood for more than 30 years.

Mr Bedwell set sail from Newfoundland, Canada, bound for the UK on June 4, but was forced to issue a mayday call to the Canadian Coast Guard on June 6. His vessel, Big C V2, had to be abandoned at sea during the rescue. It was the second time he had attempted the crossing. His previous homemade vessel, Big C, was shelved after it sank on the first day of a 2023 voyage.

Mr Bedwell, from Scarisbrick, Lancashire, previously said he hoped to raise money for Cancer Research UK after losing both his parents to the disease. But following his latest setback, he has decided to fly home to Britain and move on from the record attempt. An update from blogger NL Maritime said: 'Many people have been asking what happened to Andrew Bedwell and Big C V2 during the latest attempt to cross the Atlantic in the world's smallest ocean-going boat.

A British sailor has been rescued just two days into his attempt to cross the Atlantic in a tiny 3ft 11in boat Andrew Bedwell, 52, was hoping to fulfil his dream of breaking the world record for the smallest vessel ever to cross the ocean - a feat that has stood for more than 30 years Mr Bedwell set sail from Newfoundland, Canada , bound for the UK on June 4, but was forced to issue a mayday call to the Canadian Coast Guard on June 6 'What we know so far is that Andrew departed St John's, Newfoundland, on June 4 and had been at sea for only a couple of days when the voyage came to an unexpected end.

' The post added: 'On June 6, the Canadian Coast Guard received a request for assistance from Andrew while he was approximately 120km east of Grates Cove, Newfoundland. 'The Coast Guard vessel CCGS Sacred Bay responded, successfully recovering Andrew at around 2.15pm local time before bringing him safely ashore at Old Perlican. 'The good news is that Andrew is safe. The bad news is that Big C V2 was abandoned at sea, bringing this latest record attempt to an end.

' The current record holder for the smallest vessel to cross the Atlantic is Hugo Vihlen, who completed the journey in 1993 aboard Father's Day, a boat measuring 5ft 4in. Before setting off, Mr Bedwell said: 'I'm so excited, but this is a huge challenge for me as well.

'Some say getting to the start is the hardest part - I hope so, and then I can look forward to doing what I love. ' Following the failure of his 2023 attempt, Mr Bedwell built a new vessel, Big C V2, which was made from tougher aluminium, was fractionally larger than its predecessor and had a top speed of 4.2mph. He originally hoped to undertake the challenge last May but postponed the voyage to carry out further sea trials.

In April, he shipped the tiny boat from Britain to Newfoundland and spent several weeks ensuring everything was in 'good working order', according to friend Rita Taylor. Taylor, 29, who hosted Mr Bedwell and his friend Gordon in Canada, said: 'Last time was too rushed - the boat was craned in on the day he planned to set off.

'This time it allowed him and Gordon to monitor and check on it to ensure everything was fine before launch day. ' Mr Bedwell's boat was towed four-and-a-half miles off the coast of Canada beyond Cape Spear, the easternmost point in North America. The move was intended to help him avoid winds that could have pushed him back towards shore, as the vessel could only sail effectively with the wind behind it.

Taylor said: 'The vibe on board was very positive. Everything felt good and Andrew's spirits were high.

'The conditions were the best he was going to get - calm waters with a southwesterly wind at force three, around 10mph. 'The tow out was very smooth. The boat was moving with the wind and bobbing well in the water.

'Andrew climbed into the boat and checked that everything was all good. He seemed confident.

'When it came to the release, it was very clean and smooth. 'The wind changed for the better when we got past Cape Spear. His sails picked up straight away and he began sailing in the right direction.

'Andrew setting off was a huge sigh of relief after last time. 'Everyone on board and at home was excited and confident he was going to succeed. ' Standing 6ft 2in tall, Mr Bedwell was forced to spend most of the journey crouched in a slightly extended foetal position inside the vessel. In rough conditions, he said he would be strapped into a seated position inside what he described as an 'upgraded wheelie bin'.

He also revealed he had packed just 98 days' worth of food for the crossing. Despite freezing temperatures, choppy seas and even the risk of icebergs, Mr Bedwell insisted before departure that he was not nervous





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British Sailor Atlantic Crossing World Record Smallest Boat Cancer Research UK Record Attempt Rescue Canadian Coast Guard Cape Spear Wind Conditions Sea Trials Boat Design Food Supply Rescue Operation Rescue Vessel Rescue Team Rescue Location Rescue Time Rescue Method Rescue Outcome Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details Rescue Details

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