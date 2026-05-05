British Sisters Allege Rape on Greek Island of Rhodes

Two British sisters have accused two men of rape following a night out on the Greek island of Rhodes. Police have arrested the suspects and launched a full investigation. This incident follows a similar alleged assault on the island of Kos in October.

Two British sisters have made serious allegations of rape following an incident on the Greek island of Rhodes . The young women, aged 18 and 19, claim they were attacked by two British men they encountered during a night out in the island’s historic medieval town on April 27th.

The sisters reported to local police that their evening began at a nightclub where they initiated conversation with the two men, also British nationals. The group reportedly spent several hours together, consuming alcoholic beverages and socializing before departing the nightclub later in the night. The sisters’ account details a subsequent journey to a hotel in close proximity to the nightclub, where they were unfortunately separated from each other and placed in individual rooms with the two men.

It is within these separate rooms, the sisters allege, that they were subjected to sexual assault after initially consenting to return to the hotel with the men. Following the alleged attacks, the sisters promptly contacted the police, leading to a swift and comprehensive response from the Rhodes authorities. A formal investigation was immediately initiated to thoroughly examine the claims made by the sisters.

Law enforcement officials from the Rhodes crime investigation unit acted quickly to identify and apprehend the suspected perpetrators. The two men, who are believed to be brothers, were subsequently arrested based on the statements provided by the sisters. A legal case has now been formally opened against the two men as part of the ongoing investigative process. Authorities are currently focused on meticulously gathering evidence to support the investigation.

This includes collecting witness testimonies from anyone who may have information regarding the events of that night, reviewing CCTV footage obtained from cameras in the vicinity of the nightclub and hotel, and conducting any necessary forensic examinations to establish a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the alleged assaults. The two suspects are scheduled to appear before a prosecutor who will carefully evaluate the evidence and determine the appropriate course of action as the investigation progresses.

This disturbing incident occurs against a backdrop of other recent reports of sexual assault on Greek islands, raising concerns about the safety of tourists. Just months prior, in October, a similar incident was reported on the island of Kos. In that case, a 45-year-old British tourist alleged she was raped by a 42-year-old Nigerian hotel worker.

The victim stated that the assault occurred in her hotel room around 7 pm on a Monday evening, and that the hotel employee had taken advantage of her impaired state after she had been drinking. Following a thorough investigation conducted by the Kos Criminal Investigation and Prosecution Department, the suspect was located and arrested. He is currently being held pending his appearance before the Kos District Court prosecutor.

The recent incidents have prompted calls for increased security measures and awareness campaigns aimed at protecting tourists from sexual violence on Greek islands. Local authorities are under pressure to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors and to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice. The investigations into both the Rhodes and Kos incidents are ongoing, and authorities are committed to pursuing all available leads to ensure a fair and just outcome for all parties involved.

The focus remains on supporting the victims and providing them with the necessary resources and assistance during this difficult time. The Greek government has also expressed its commitment to addressing the issue of sexual assault and to implementing measures to prevent future incidents from occurring. This includes strengthening law enforcement capabilities, improving victim support services, and raising awareness among tourists about the risks of sexual violence and how to protect themselves.

The incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and responsible behavior while traveling, and the need for continued efforts to combat sexual assault and ensure the safety of all individuals





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Rhodes Greece Rape Sexual Assault British Sisters Investigation Kos Tourist Safety Arrest Police

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