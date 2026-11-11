British Soldier Charged With Rape While Stationed in Cyprus

A 35‑year‑old Lance Corporal from the Royal Regiment of Scotland faces criminal charges in Cyprus after allegations of raping a female British Forces member. The case underscores the army's efforts to address sexual misconduct.

A 35‑year‑old Lance Corporal in the Royal Regiment of Scotland has been charged with raping a fellow soldier while his unit was based in Cyprus, the Defence Serious Crime Command announced on 23 October. The suspect, Nicholas Horne, was arrested on 19 October and is being held pending a forthcoming court‑martial hearing.

Details of the Charge and Arrest

The charge is a single count of rape, and it was filed after the DSCC received information on 17 October about an alleged assault on a female British Forces Cyprus member. Horne, who serves with the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, is jailed in custody awaiting the military trial.

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The investigation was carried out by the DSCC's Major Crime Team in partnership with Service Police. The DSCC has urged anyone affected by sexual offences in the armed forces to contact them for support and information.

Context Within the Military Community

Horne holds the rank of Lance Corporal, the second lowest in the British Army, typically responsible for commanding a small team of about four soldiers. The incident comes amid a broader campaign by the ministry to crack down on sexual misconduct among its ranks.

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Earlier this year, a major police investigation was launched after 500 individuals reported being sexually abused during military medical examinations that took place at bases across the UK between the 1970s and 2016. The Ministry of Defence has also released a survey on sexualised behaviour, finding that almost two‑thirds of women in the forces reported encounters of lewd behaviour, including unwanted groping and sexual activities.

Impact on Service Personnel and Future Measures

The navy, army and RAF are committing to a comprehensive review of internal policies and training to prevent future incidents. The DSCC's statement reflects growing pressure on senior brass to enforce a safer environment for all service members.

The court‑martial will serve as a public example of the armed forces' zero‑tolerance stance on sexual crimes, signalling that rank will not offer refuge from legal consequences. The outcome is expected to be announced early next year, once the jury has deliberated on the evidence presented by both sides.

For those seeking more information or wishing to report a related incident, the DSCC has opened contact channels dedicated to victims of sexual offences within the military. The designation of the case as a formal charge underscores the department's commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of female personnel.

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As the platoon and broader military community grapple with the fallout from this case, it remains clear that a culture of respect and accountability is essential to maintain morale and the integrity of the British Armed Forces.