John Miller and his handler Cui Guanghai commissioned private dossiers on British lawmakers for a Chinese front company before fleeing extradition to the US. This report details the intelligence gathering efforts and the FBI sting operation.

John Miller, a British businessman from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of spying for Beijing while simultaneously commissioning private investigators to compile sensitive dossiers on several prominent members of the UK Parliament. Miller, aged 64, and his alleged handler, Cui Guanghai, a 44-year-old senior intelligence officer in China's Ministry of State Security, were arrested in Belgrade in April of last year during an operation orchestrated by US authorities. The pair were in the midst of awaiting extradition to the United States when they escaped house arrest and boarded a private jet to Beijing under the cover of night.

Investigating UK Lawmakers on Behalf of Beijing

The core allegation involves Miller's attempt to gather compromising or damaging information on seven leading parliamentarians who had been sanctioned by the Chinese government for their campaigns against the persecution of Uyghur Muslims. These targeted politicians included Tom Tugendhat, who was then the chairman of the foreign affairs committee, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Nusrat Ghani, Neil O'Brien, Tim Loughton, Lord Alton, and Baroness Kennedy. The investigation was commissioned through Animus Associates Ltd, a firm run by former Scotland Yard detective Keith Hunter, and was paid for via Fise Technology, a Hong Kong-based front company owned by Cui.

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Communication records indicate that Miller specifically requested that the dossier work focus on integrity and credibility issues, asking if the scope included home lives or business history. When Hunter inquired about the objectives, Miller clarified that they needed "something" on Tugendhat and Sir Iain to "impress" the client, though he noted it did not necessarily need to be dirt. Despite these requests, Animus Associates stated that they only produced brief biographies based on publicly available information and refused to engage in practices outside lawful open-source methods once they realized the true intent of the engagement.

The FBI Sting and the Role of James DiFiore

The unraveling of this espionage network was largely driven by James DiFiore, a 50-year-old Canadian journalist who had been working as an FBI informant. DiFiore had been tasked by Miller with writing anti-American articles for a Chinese audience and creating podcasts designed to portray the United States in a negative light. Over a period spanning from 2018 to 2023, more than 9,000 messages between Miller and his associates were obtained by the newspaper through DiFiore, who was later recruited as a covert human intelligence source to help uncover how the pair were attempting to procure American-made military equipment, including missile launchers, radar units, and drones.

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DiFiore has publicly expressed disappointment with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, claiming that the agency effectively revealed his identity in a court indictment lodged against Miller and Cui. He stated that he was promised £111,000, or $150,000, upon the completion of his assignment but has not received the funds. DiFiore accused the FBI of burning him in court documents and failing to uphold its duty of care, stating that the agency had completely abandoned its responsibilities toward him after his involvement in the high-stakes operation.

Arms Smuggling Charges and Flight to China

Beyond the spying allegations and the political dossier requests, Miller and Cui faced serious criminal charges in the United States related to international arms trafficking. They were accused of attempting to buy American-made missile launchers, radar units, and drones for the People's Liberation Army. If convicted of US smuggling, stalking, and arms-export charges, the pair faced a potential prison sentence of up to 40 years. Their flight from Belgrade on August 4 of last year, aboard a Chinese-owned Gulfstream jet bound for Beijing, effectively removed them from the reach of US justice, and they have not been seen publicly since.

Reactions from Targeted Politicians and Investigators

The revelation that they were targets of such surveillance has sparked outrage among the political figures involved. Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader and one of the targeted MPs, expressed astonishment that he had been targeted by what he described as a "nodding donkey of the Chinese." He emphasized that he had not been informed that this activity was taking place. Animus Associates Ltd also issued a statement clarifying that their relationship with Miller was short-lived and that no investigative work was ever produced for him or any entity associated with him after the firm refused to comply with demands that fell outside legal boundaries.