British Stars Shine at the 2026 Met Gala

Cara Delevingne, Charli XCX, Claire Foy, and other British celebrities dazzled at the 2026 Met Gala in New York, showcasing stunning black gowns and unique fashion statements.

The 2026 Met Gala in New York City saw a strong showing of British stars, with Cara Delevingne , Charli XCX, and Claire Foy leading the way in stunning black gowns.

Cara Delevingne, 33, captivated attention in a sheer dress that revealed her figure, complemented by an intricately beaded back and a flowing train. Her look was finished with finger-wave hair and De Beers jewelry. Charli XCX, also 33, opted for a strapless gown tailored to accentuate her hourglass shape, featuring a floral corsage and sparkling diamond earrings.

Claire Foy, 42, graced the red carpet in a bespoke ERDEM corset gown with jeweled chain straps and an asymmetric skirt, adding drama with an opera coat and a unique veil. Beyond the trio, other British talents made memorable appearances. Gwendoline Christie, 47, turned heads in a red, vintage-inspired fishtail gown adorned with feathers and tulle, paired with a striking ostrich feathered hat and a face-shaped opera mask.

Rebecca Hall, 44, showcased a modern look with a tailored jacket and low-rise skirt, accompanied by her husband, Morgan Spector. Sam Smith, 33, impressed in a black bejeweled opera coat with faux fur trim, completed with a feathered headpiece and sheer gloves. Luke Evans, 47, arrived in a head-to-toe burgundy leather ensemble, showcasing his physique and sporting a moustache.

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, is renowned for its extravagant fashion and celebrity attendees. This year's event continued that tradition, with each star bringing their unique style to the red carpet. The event provided a platform for designers and a spectacle for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

The focus on black gowns among the British stars created a cohesive yet individualistic statement, highlighting the elegance and creativity of the British fashion scene. The diverse range of styles, from sheer dresses to feathered hats and leather ensembles, demonstrated the breadth of fashion expression at the gala





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Met Gala Cara Delevingne Charli XCX Claire Foy Fashion Red Carpet Celebrities Gwendoline Christie Sam Smith Luke Evans Rebecca Hall New York ERDEM De Beers

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