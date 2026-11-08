British Teen Mitchell Ogbourne Drowns in Bali During Family Holiday

Mitchell Ogbourne, 19, died after drowning in Nusa Dua, Bali, on October 13 while swimming with his parents Lisa and Paul. An inquest in Salisbury heard of the tragic accident.

A British teenager named Mitchell Ogbourne has died after drowning in the sea at a resort in Bali while on a family vacation with his parents, Lisa and Paul Ogbourne.

An inquest held in Salisbury, Wiltshire, revealed that the 19-year-old from Swindon went for a swim in the ocean on October 13 at the Nusa Dua beach area, where the family was staying at a luxury resort.

Also read Sophie and Kate Attend Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Mitchell Ogbourne initially entered the water because the conditions appeared calm and shallow, leading him to believe the area was safe for swimming without supervision.

However, complications arose as the teenager swam further out from the shore, causing the water conditions to become dangerous for his age and experience level.

His parents, Lisa and Paul Ogbourne, were on the beach when they suddenly heard their son crying out for help in the water, prompting an immediate and desperate rescue attempt.

The couple swam out into the sea to reach Mitchell, managing to drag him back to the safety of the beach before rushing to perform CPR on their son.

Despite the intense efforts by Lisa and Paul to revive him, the teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead later that evening.

Advertisement

The Inquest and Medical Findings

The inquest proceedings in Salisbury confirmed that the cause of death was water submersion, also known as drowning, following the incident in Bali.

After the tragic event, Mitchell Ogbourne's body was repatriated to the United Kingdom, where a post-mortem examination was conducted to officially determine the cause of death.

Medical experts found that the death resulted from submersion in water, confirming the traumatic nature of the accident that occurred during the family's holiday in Indonesia.

The inquest officer adjourned the proceedings to a later date to allow for further administrative procedures and to support the grieving family during this difficult time.

Community and Football Club Tributes

Stratton Juniors Football Club in Swindon, where Mitchell Ogbourne was an active member, released a heartfelt tribute to the young teenager on social media.

The club highlighted that both Mitchell and his father Paul had been part of the Stratton Juniors family for many years, building deep friendships and memories that extended far beyond the football pitch.

Tributes emphasized that Mitchell leaves behind many friends and former teammates who remain part of the club, including within their senior section, indicating his long-standing integration into the community.

Clubs members expressed that there are simply no words to express the sadness they feel at losing someone so young, with so much life ahead of him, describing the loss as truly heartbreaking.

Advertisement

The club stated that Mitchell was a wonderful young man who was loved, liked, and valued by so many, noting that his loss will be felt deeply throughout the football family and the wider community in Swindon.

Context of the Holiday and Immediate Aftermath

The Ogbourne family, originally from Swindon, had traveled to the Indonesian island of Bali for what was intended to be a dream family holiday before the disaster struck.

The decision to go to the beach at Nusa Dua was made in the afternoon of October 13, with the family hoping to enjoy the tropical climate and resort facilities.

The sudden turn of events transformed their vacation into a tragedy, with the parents desperately trying to save their son as soon as they realized he was in distress in the water.

Emergency medical services responded quickly, transporting Mitchell to the hospital where doctors attempted every available measure to save his life but were unable to prevent his death.

Broader Implications and Family Impact

This tragic event highlights the sudden and unpredictable nature of water accidents, even in locations that may appear calm and shallow to casual observers.

The swift response of Lisa and Paul Ogbourne demonstrates the critical importance of immediate action and CPR in potential drowning scenarios, though the outcome remained fatal in this case.

Stratton Juniors Football Club serves as a central point for the community to mourn and support the Ogbourne family during their repatriation and legal processes in the UK.

The inquest in Salisbury remains a key procedural step, with the adjournment allowing time for necessary documentation and the family to grieve the loss of their 19-year-old son.

The story underscores the fragility of life and the deep impact such losses have on both immediate families and the wider community connections formed through sports and local activities.