British Teenager Dies in Spain Following Suspected Vape Oil Reaction

An 18-year-old British man from Dundee, Scotland, died while on holiday in Benidorm, Spain, with his family attributing the tragedy to a severe allergic reaction to a vape oil purchased locally. The incident has sparked urgent warnings about the unknown risks associated with vaping products, as the victim's father shares preliminary post-mortem findings and calls for greater awareness. The community and local football club mourn the loss of a young man described as kind and beloved, while authorities confirm supporting the family.

A British teenager died in Spain after a possible reaction to vape oil, his family have said. Harry Whitton , 18, from Dundee, Scotland was on holiday in Benidorm with his girlfriend when he died.

According to an online post from his father, the family believe Harry had a reaction to a vape that he bought in the popular tourist destination. Colin Whitton's post said: 'We received the preliminary post-mortem results for Harry today and would like to share some info in the hope to quash any rumours and to warn everyone about the dangers of vaping.

'If one thing comes from the loss of our boy Harry, it has to be us highlighting the dangers of using vapes/oils etc.' Mr Whitton said his son had a reaction to something while he was on holiday. 'We think it was his vape; he had recently bought a vape oil in Benidorm, and it is the only difference between what he has been using and what was using.

' Mr Whitton said his son's throat constricted, causing breathing problems, after he and his girlfriend had been out for lunch, during which they both had a cocktail with their meal. 'There are still far too many unknowns about these vape oils and no long-term studies have been done on their effects,' Mr Whitton said. The family are now raising funds to help repatriate the 18-year-old and organise his funeral.

In a statement on their GoFundMe page, the family said: 'We should be arranging his surprise 18th, instead we will be home to arrange a funeral. It's all just very unimaginable and feels very unreal.

'We want to share with you all just how loved and special our boy truly was. Everything he done, he done with his cheeky character and pure heart and soul.

' Harry was described by Dundee FC as a 'familiar and friendly face' within the hospitality lounges at Dens Park where he worked. The club said he was 'highly valued by colleagues and warmly regarded by supporters'. Its statement added: 'We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Harry Whitton while on holiday in Spain.

'Our thoughts are with Harry's family, friends and everyone who knew him at this incredibly difficult time. ' A Foreign Office spokesperson said: 'We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Benidorm and are in contact with the local authorities.





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Vape Death Harry Whitton Benidorm Vaping Dangers Teenager Death Spain

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