Denero Richards suffered severe spinal injuries and a fractured knee in Thailand on October 21. She faces medical barriers and legal disputes.

British national Denero Richards has been left unable to walk after being involved in a serious van crash in Thailand on her 42nd birthday. The 42-year-old arrived in the country on October 21 for a solo holiday, but her trip was derailed just 24 hours later when the vehicle she was traveling in collided, sending her flying through the air. The accident resulted in a fractured knee and bleeding in her lower spine, leaving her dependent on a wheelchair, crutches, and a leg brace.

Severe Injuries and Medical Barriers

Denero Richards described waking up in shock and hysteria after the impact, initially unable to feel her legs. She was taken to a hospital where staff requested her passport and insurance details, which were not immediately available. According to Richards, medical personnel became angry when she could not provide these documents and stopped treating her. She alleges that staff arranged for a porter to remove her from the building on a gurney and leave her outside, effectively abandoning a victim who was seriously injured.

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Diagnosis and Recovery Challenges

After visiting several facilities, Richards finally received proper diagnosis at a fourth hospital, where doctors confirmed her fractured knee and identified bleeding in her lower spine. Medical professionals stated she was unfit to fly and would require extensive physiotherapy to regain mobility. She noted that the injuries severely limit her independence, stating that it takes four staff members to transfer her into a chair. The recovery process is estimated to take around three months, during which she must undergo regular back and leg physiotherapy to walk again.

Legal Disputes and Police Involvement

Richards has faced significant difficulties navigating the Thai police system and securing compensation from the other driver. She claims the driver admitted responsibility for the collision but repeatedly failed to attend scheduled meetings to negotiate compensation. In one instance, Richards spent the entire day waiting at a police station for negotiations that never occurred. She was left sitting in considerable pain, despite doctors advising against upright sitting due to her spinal injuries. She was eventually transported by ambulance back to the hospital, where she has remained for treatment.

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Allegations of Discriminatory Treatment

The British tourist has expressed frustration and distress over her ongoing legal and medical struggles, raising concerns about potential bias. Richards, who is Black, stated that she began to feel she was being treated differently than the Thai driver involved in the crash. She suggested that authorities might be reluctant to pay compensation to a Black woman, although she acknowledged she cannot prove this motivation definitively. Despite these concerns, she continues to seek justice and support to return home.

GoFundMe Campaign for Legal Aid

To cover the costs of legal representation and eventual repatriation, Denero Richards has launched a GoFundMe campaign. She is hoping to raise funds to obtain proper legal aid to resolve the dispute with the other driver and to secure the necessary financial means to travel back to the United Kingdom. Her story highlights the complex challenges foreign tourists can face when dealing with local legal and medical systems in Thailand.