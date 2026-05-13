British Tourist Detained in Italy for Quitting Quarantine Early

A British tourist who had visited various countries before arriving in Milan was detained at an Italian bar and ordered to quarantine in hospital for a month, despite showing no symptoms and testing negative for hantavirus.

A British tourist who boarded a plane with a woman who later died from hantavirus has been detained at an Italian bar and ordered to quarantine in hospital for a month, despite showing no symptoms and testing negative for the disease.

The holidaymaker and his companion were apprehended outside the bar on Tuesday night and taken to Sacco Hospital in Milan by the authorities. They have both been placed in quarantine until June 6, completing the 42-day isolation period required by the ministry of health





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British Tourist Hantavirus Detained Quarantine Hospital

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