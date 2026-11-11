British Tourist Dies While Diving at Zenobia Shipwreck Off Cyprus

A 61‑year‑old British diver was found unconscious at the Zenobia wreck in Larnaca Bay and later pronounced dead after an emergency response, underscoring the risks of deep wreck diving.

A 61‑year‑old British tourist died after being discovered unconscious while diving at the Zenobia wreck site off Larnaca Bay in Cyprus on Tuesday. Rescue teams reached him at a depth of 100 feet and he was transported to shore in a police speedboat before an ambulance moved him to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details of the Wreck Diving Incident

The incident occurred during a group dive led by an instructor, according to local coverage. The instructor located the diver near the Mediterranean‑water depths ranging from 50 to 140 feet that the flooded ferry occupies. The MS Zenobia, a Swedish‑built ferry that capsized in 1980, is a popular attraction drawing up to 45,000 divers annually.

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Emergency services responded promptly after a report of an unconscious diver. The diver was hauled onto a police speedboat by rescue personnel, shifted to an ambulance once onshore, and transferred to the hospital for treatment. Despite the prompt response, the medical team could not revive him.

Reactions from Authorities and International Media

The Daily Mail has requested comment from the British Foreign Office regarding the death. No statement has yet been issued by the Foreign Office, but the incident has sparked discussions about safety protocols for wreck diving in the region.

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Cypriot officials stated that the Zenobia remains a carefully monitored site. The colony-like many popular wreck sites-manages access and imposes depth restrictions, although the diver was found at a depth considered within typical limits for experienced divers.

Broader Context of Diving Accidents and Tourist Safety

The death comes amid another news story: a 57‑year‑old British woman, Pamela Davies, died while snorkeling in the Maldives, an event that highlighted risks for recreational marine activities. Though the circumstances differ-snorkeling versus deep wreck diving-both incidents illustrate that even in seemingly calm conditions, sudden emergencies can arise.

In the aftermath of the Cyprus incident, local dive operators have reiterated the importance of adhering to safety protocols, including depth limits, buddy systems, and proper equipment checks.

For the families affected, the tragedy is a personal loss. The diver's obituary and subsequent memorials align with those following the Maldives incident, where the deceased's husband and children reflected on the loss with heartfelt tributes.

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Law enforcement, dive safety boards, and expatriate communities now emphasize comprehensive training and emergency response readiness to prevent similar fatalities in the future.