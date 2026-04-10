British Tourist Killed, 14 Injured in La Gomera Bus Crash

A tourist bus crash on the Canary Island of La Gomera claimed the life of a British holidaymaker and injured 14 others. The accident occurred on a challenging road, prompting a major emergency response and an ongoing investigation into the cause.

A tragic incident unfolded on the Canary Island of La Gomera as a tourist bus plunged into a ravine, resulting in the death of a British holidaymaker and injuries to 14 others. The accident occurred around 1:30 PM on the GM-2 near San Sebastian, prompting an immediate response from emergency services, including helicopters. The scene was marked by the challenging terrain, with the bus resting precariously after tumbling down a steep slope.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to free trapped passengers from the wreckage and stabilize the vehicle to prevent further descent. The bus was carrying a group of 24 British tourists at the time of the crash, highlighting the devastating impact on individuals enjoying their holiday. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, particularly within the British tourist population visiting La Gomera. The investigation into the exact cause of the accident is ongoing, and authorities are meticulously examining the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event. \The immediate aftermath of the crash saw the swift deployment of numerous emergency resources, including several ambulances from the Canary Islands Emergency Service, a medical helicopter, and police personnel. A statement released by the 112 service confirmed the death of one individual, with three others sustaining serious injuries and eleven more suffering moderate injuries. The number of casualties is anticipated to increase as more details emerge from the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts. La Gomera, renowned for its picturesque landscapes, also features a network of roads that are considered challenging, with some tourists describing travel across the island as a high-risk activity. San Sebastian, a popular holiday destination within La Gomera, is now the focus of the emergency response. The severity of the accident necessitated a significant mobilization of resources, including helicopters from the Emergency and Rescue Group (GES) and an aerial medical unit to facilitate the evacuation of the most critically injured individuals to nearby hospitals. The difficult terrain has significantly complicated rescue operations, requiring the involvement of Civil Protection, Environment authorities, and volunteer firefighters to secure the vehicle and prevent further movement. \As the investigation progresses, the Civil Guard has cordoned off the area to secure the scene, enabling the safe landing of air resources and ensuring the protection of intervention teams. While the Civil Traffic Guard is conducting a thorough investigation, the precise cause of the bus veering off the road remains undetermined. Authorities are gathering witness testimonies from survivors with minor injuries and carefully analyzing brake marks on the asphalt to ascertain the contributing factors leading to the accident. Preliminary reports suggest a possible brake failure, though this is yet to be officially confirmed. The incident has sparked a somber atmosphere on the island, with authorities expressing their condolences to the bereaved family and offering support to those affected. The focus remains on providing medical care to the injured, conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident, and ensuring the safety of tourists on the island. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with travel and the importance of adhering to safety protocols, especially on challenging terrains





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La Gomera Bus Crash Tourist Accident Canary Islands Emergency

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