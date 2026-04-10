British Tourist Killed, 14 Injured in La Gomera Bus Crash

A British holidaymaker died and 14 others were injured when a tourist bus plunged into a ravine on the Canary Island of La Gomera. Emergency services responded to the scene, near San Sebastian, after the vehicle carrying British tourists left a mountain road. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident, with reports suggesting a possible brake failure.

A tragic incident unfolded on the Canary Island of La Gomera , claiming the life of a British holidaymaker and injuring 14 others after a tourist bus plummeted into a ravine. The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 PM on the GM-2 road near San Sebastian, prompting an immediate and extensive emergency response involving helicopters and various rescue services.

The vehicle, carrying 24 British tourists, veered off a narrow mountain road, near a tunnel and a sharp hairpin bend, before tumbling down a steep slope into the rocky terrain below. The scene was chaotic, with passengers trapped inside the mangled wreckage, necessitating the urgent intervention of firefighters. Their efforts focused on extracting the injured and securing the bus to prevent further descent into the ravine. Initial reports suggest a potential brake failure as a contributing factor to the crash, although the exact cause remains under investigation. \The emergency response involved multiple ambulances from the Canary Islands Emergency Service, a medical helicopter, a GES helicopter, and police resources. The 112 service confirmed one fatality, three serious injuries, and eleven moderate injuries, with the expectation that the casualty figures may increase as the situation evolves. The challenging terrain of La Gomera, known for its picturesque landscapes but also its network of high and potentially dangerous roads, significantly complicated the rescue operation. The Civil Protection, Environment of the Cabildo de La Gomera, and Volunteer Firefighters worked to stabilize the wreckage, while the Civil Guard established a security perimeter to facilitate the landing of air resources and ensure the safety of the rescue teams. San Sebastian, the island's most popular holiday destination, was the site of the accident, underscoring the vulnerability of tourists navigating the island's roads.\The investigation into the crash is underway, with the Civil Traffic Guard collecting witness testimonies from those with minor injuries and analyzing brake marks on the asphalt to determine the exact circumstances leading to the vehicle leaving the road. The authorities swiftly mobilized an unprecedented emergency response, including helicopters from the Emergency and Rescue Group (GES) and an aerial medical unit to evacuate the most severely injured to hospitals. The difficult orography of the terrain added to the complexity of the rescue efforts, necessitating the involvement of various agencies to secure the vehicle and ensure the safety of those involved. The incident highlights the inherent risks associated with travel on the island's roads, with some tourists describing the experience as akin to 'taking your life in your hands.' The tragic event underscores the need for thorough investigations to determine the cause of the accident and implement measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future, providing support and assistance to the victims and their families





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