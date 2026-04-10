British Tourist Killed, Dozens Injured in Bus Crash on La Gomera, Canary Islands

A British pensioner died and numerous others were injured when a tourist bus plunged into a ravine on the Canary Island of La Gomera. Emergency services responded, but the accident resulted in multiple casualties. Investigations are ongoing.

A tragic incident unfolded on the Canary Island of La Gomera as a tourist bus, carrying British holidaymakers, plunged approximately 30 feet into a ravine, resulting in the death of a British pensioner and leaving numerous others injured. The devastating event occurred around 1:30 PM on the GM-2 road near San Sebastian, prompting an immediate and extensive response from emergency services , including helicopters.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to free passengers trapped within the wreckage, simultaneously securing the bus to prevent further descent down the steep ravine. The vehicle, transporting a total of 28 British tourists and a driver, was en route to the airport when the accident occurred, casting a shadow of sorrow over the holiday plans of those involved. Reports suggest a possible brake failure as a contributing factor to the crash, although a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.\Following the incident, health officials reported that a 77-year-old man had tragically lost his life, while at least 27 individuals sustained injuries. Of the injured, four were in critical condition, necessitating immediate medical attention. Two men, aged 73 and 42, were swiftly airlifted to the hospital for specialized care, while two others were transported by ambulance to the Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Hospital. The tour operator, Holiday Property Bond, confirmed that the group of tourists, predominantly British, were being transported to the airport for their return journey when the accident took place. The company expressed its deep concern and offered support to those affected, emphasizing their focus on the safety and well-being of the passengers and their families. Dramatic images from the scene depict the crumpled bus lying on its side after plummeting down the slope, a stark visual representation of the severity of the crash and the challenges faced by the rescue teams. The incident highlights the inherent risks associated with travel, particularly on the island's challenging road network.\The accident occurred on a narrow mountain road, near a tunnel and a sharp hairpin bend, high above rugged terrain. The bus was reportedly heading to the port of San Sebastián de La Gomera, from which passengers were to catch a ferry to Tenerife. The Canary Islands Emergency Service deployed several ambulances, a medical helicopter, a GES helicopter, and police resources to the scene. La Gomera, known for its scenic beauty, is characterized by roads that present potential hazards for travelers. The local authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, collecting testimonies from the less severely injured passengers and examining the brake tracks. The Civil Guard has cordoned off the area to facilitate the landing of air resources and ensure the safety of the rescue teams. The rescue operation was complicated by the island's challenging topography, with Civil Protection, the Environment of the Cabildo de La Gomera, and volunteer firefighters working to stabilize the vehicle. The 112 Canarias activated helicopters from the Emergency and Rescue Group (GES) and an aerial medical unit to transport the most severely injured to various hospitals. The incident underscores the importance of rigorous safety checks and stringent road safety measures, especially on islands with mountainous terrain and potentially hazardous road conditions. The authorities are working diligently to understand the cause of this tragedy and to offer support to the victims and their families





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Bus Crash La Gomera Canary Islands Accident British Tourists Injuries Emergency Services Road Safety Brake Failure

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